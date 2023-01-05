ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Xavien Howard, Bradley Chubb return for Dolphins’ Thursday practice; Bridgewater making modest progress

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzmnh_0k4j6eMi00
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard takes the field for his game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb returned to the team’s Thursday practice in a limited capacity ahead of their Sunday regular-season finale against the New York Jets, which could determine whether the team makes the playoffs.

Howard (knee) and Chubb (hand/ankle), after missing last Sunday’s loss against the New England Patriots, did not participate in Wednesday’s drills.

Chubb was spotted stretching with the team Wednesday but didn’t do individual drills. He was seen working with fellow outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips on Thursday for positional work.

Chubb said it was “a little bit of both” between the hand and ankle injuries that kept him off the field against the Patriots.

“With both things going on, I just wasn’t the best,” said Chubb, who has progressed to using a brace around the right hand while around the facility but still using the cast to get through practice. “I’m feeling better. Taking it day by day and understanding that it’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

“The goal is to play,” he said of the Jets game. “Depending on how it progresses. I’m feeling good. Just getting better each day.”

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was again not seen throwing a football any significant distance during the media viewing portion of practice, but after practice, the veteran was spotted throwing farther distances with pass catchers.

Like Wednesday, he was doing light tosses with his right hand, on which he had dislocated the pinky finger in the loss in Foxborough on the game-changing pick-six he threw. The post-practice throws seem to indicate moderate progress after coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday he couldn’t forecast Bridgewater’s availability against the Jets.

Should Bridgewater be unable to play against New York, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa still in early stages of concussion protocol and not on the field, rookie Skylar Thompson would start. Veteran Mike Glennon, just signed Wednesday to the practice squad, would be Thompson’s backup as the Dolphins need a win plus a Patriots loss to the Bills to get into the playoffs.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill seemed to indicate, despite Bridgewater’s modest progress, things are still trending toward Thompson starting, and the star wideout was pleased with how the rookie conducted team drills.

“I feel like that practice right there, it was a lot of fun. We got a lot of great work in,” Hill said. “Skylar had guys flying around, catching passes, being deliberate in and out of the huddle. Practice was great [Thursday]. Really looking forward to Sunday and watching him play in this game.”

Left tackle Terron Armstead, nursing toe, pectoral, knee and hip ailments, did not participate again Thursday.

The Dolphins also did not have fellow tackles Kendall Lamm (ankle) and Eric Fisher (calf) present. Fisher had his first practice back Wednesday but then was placed on injured reserve later Thursday.

Wide receiver and punt returner Cedrick Wilson Jr. was again not seen at Thursday drills as he deals with a hip injury. Hill said Thursday he’d like to return punts if called upon.

Running back Raheem Mostert and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram were back at Thursday’s session, Mostert in a limited capacity, after each got a veteran rest day Wednesday.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), safety Eric Rowe (quadriceps) and fullback Alec Ingold (thumb) were also limited on the Thursday injury report.

The Jets had tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), cornerback Brandon Echols (quadriceps), tackle George Fant (knee) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (hip) all miss a second consecutive practice Thursday. Quarterback Mike White was downgraded from a full participant Wednesday to limited Thursday with his ribs injury.

With Fisher now on IR, the Dolphins were awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from the Chiefs. Christian has 10 NFL starts since entering the league in 2018 with Washington and also playing for Houston and Kansas City.

Madison reminisces

Dolphins defensive backs coach Sam Madison was asked for his favorite and least favorite moment from his playing days in the Miami rivalry against the Jets.

“Winning on a Monday and losing on Tuesday,” he said of New York’s “Monday Night Miracle” pulled off on Oct. 23, 2000.

The four-time Pro Bowler as a player sounded like he was still in his playing days with the way he spoke about looking to shut up South Florida’s New Yorkers that take part in packing the Hard Rock Stadium stands for the rivalry game.

“A lot of New Yorkers,” he said. “So they’re going to come, they’re going to be loud. They’re always loud, and then we’ll start smacking them around and then they’ll be quiet.”

Madison also made a pitch for former teammate and linebacker Zach Thomas to get into the Hall of Fame after he was announced as a finalist on Wednesday night.

“You look at the things he’s done and you look at the guys that have gone before him,” Madison said, “he should have been in there a couple of years ago, but we’re going to keep fighting for him.”

Coach offers well wishes for Hamlin

Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville wrapped up his Thursday media session with an emotional statement on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field at Cincinnati on Monday night and has been in critical condition at University of Cincinnati’s intensive care unit since.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with that young man and his family and what they’re going through,” he said in part. “He’s got a tremendous battle. That family is battling. But I hope that they understand that they have support from the brothers around this league and the families — that they have an extended family to help them with this battle, that we’re all thinking about that young man.”

While still critically ill, Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement,” a Bills statement said Thursday. Later updates said he has begun to communicate.

Dolphins great Dan Marino tweeted: “So thankful to hear that my Central Catholic and Pitt brother Damar is making progress. We’ll continue to pray for you and your family Damar.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hyde10: Dolphins-Bills in playoffs, Sanders’ kick, McDaniel sticks to run — 10 thoughts on win over Jets

The Dolphins needed two things to happen Sunday to make the playoffs. One of them, Buffalo beating New England, was happening, 35-23, as the Dolphins and Jets were tied late in the fourth quarter. That led to the second one happening as the Dolphins pulled it out with a field goal in their 11-6 win against the New York Jets. Here are 10 thoughts on the game: 1. Play of the game: Jason Sanders ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: This game vs. New York Jets is everything for the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins tell us all the time how fun it is to play for Mike McDaniel. They say how loose they are, how enjoyable he makes work, and call him “McPeezy” while saying he needs a wheelbarrow to carry around a defining body part because he’s so bold. Now we see how much they really like to play for him. Let’s see them save their season in the way they are supposed to Sunday. The Dolphins ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Salvage a winning season (and playoffs?) or complete an epic collapse? Dolphins season on the line vs. Jets

Beat the New York Jets and have the New England Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills. That’s it. That’s what the season comes down to. That’s what it will take for the Miami Dolphins to qualify for the AFC playoffs, determining whether they head to a postseason for the first time since 2016 and third time since 2001 or if they complete arguably the franchise’s worst collapse to end a regular ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live updates: Miami Dolphins 11, New York Jets 6 (FINAL)

Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the Dolphins avoided the franchise’s longest losing streak to end a season, clinched a winning record for the third straight season and made the playoffs for the first time in six years. ©2023 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Grading the Dolphins’ 11-6 win over Jets; plus stock up, stock down

The Dolphins are headed to the playoffs after a long postseason drought. It’s an exciting time for the franchise and its fans as the team’s previous four playoff appearances were in 2016, 2008, 2001 and 2000, so you can understand why there is reason to celebrate. Before we look ahead to Sunday’s 1 p.m. wild-card game at Buffalo, and before we spend the week pontificating about whether ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The Miami Dolphins 2023 opponents, game sites

With the 2022 regular season in the books, here is the Miami Dolphins’ docket of opponents next year and the location of the games: HOME Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New York Jets Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Tennessee Titans Carolina Panthers AWAY Buffalo Bills New England Patriots New York Jets Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Chargers Philadelphia ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ kickoff date, time announced for playoff game against Bills

The Miami Dolphins’ wild-card-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. next Sunday, the NFL announced. The No. 7-seed Dolphins (9-8) return to Orchard Park, N.Y. and Highmark Stadium to play the No. 2-seed Bills (13-3) after playing there on Dec. 17 and losing, 32-29, on a last-second field goal in Week 15. Miami split the season series with Buffalo, winning in Week ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes secure transfer commitment from center Matt Lee

The Hurricanes added crucial depth on the offensive line through the transfer portal on Sunday evening. After visiting Coral Gables over the weekend, Matt Lee, a center from UCF, announced his commitment to Miami on Twitter. Lee, an Oviedo native, chose the Hurricanes over Oklahoma. Lee, who posted on Twitter that he had two years of eligibility remaining, was not a highly touted prospect ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes legends Bryant McKinnie, Mark Richt selected for College Football Hall of Fame

A former Hurricanes star and a former Miami coach are going to be enshrined into the College Football Hall of Fame. Former UM offensive lineman Bryant McKinnie and former Hurricanes quarterback and coach Mark Richt are both part of the Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. McKinnie is the 10th Miami player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and Richt ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra parrots talk of NBA parity, hoping Heat become bird of different feather

The record is not where the Miami Heat want it at the turn of the calendar. But as coach Erik Spoelstra surveyed the NBA standings, he noticed something unique, and, to a degree, comforting: The Heat hardly stand alone. While a few teams, such as Sunday night’s opponent, the visiting Brooklyn Nets, have separated themselves at the top of the standings, the rest of the league largely remains ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Playoff bound: Dolphins win regular-season finale vs. Jets, secure postseason berth

The Miami Dolphins were relieved of a long offseason of talk of a collapse and another playoff berth eluding the franchise with one long kick off the right foot of Jason Sanders. The Dolphins are headed to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season and third time since 2001. Needing a win in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets and a Buffalo Bills win over the ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Spoelstra cites Oladipo emerging as ‘big-time X-factor’ for Heat; Highsmith guaranteed for season; Adebayo on injury report

The next step is when such performances no longer are viewed as the exception. Most heartening in that regard is that Victor Oladipo is getting there. Friday night it was 26 points in the victory over the Phoenix Suns that closed out the Heat’s 3-2 trip. “I’ve got to keep pushing, keep grinding, see what happens,” Oladipo said, with a four-game homestand up next for the Heat, starting Sunday ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

At 21-20 at midpoint, Heat view outlook as not half bad

The Miami Heat couldn’t beat ‘em. But they’d still like to join ‘em. If there is a template for success over the second half of the season, the Heat hope to model it after the revival of the Brooklyn Nets. With Sunday’s victory over the Heat at FTX Arena, the Nets made it 14 victories in their last 15 games, skyrocketing to the top of the Eastern Conference. With the loss, the Heat fell to a ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins’ Mostert, Armstead, Shell have injuries to monitor; Tua, Tyreek Hill finish 2022 among league leaders

Mike McDaniel might have summed up the Miami Dolphins’ injury concerns heading into their wild-card playoff game against the Buffalo Bills best with a reference to a phrase rapper Drake popularized more than a decade ago. “It’s just YOLO (You Only Live Once). That’s what we’re doing these days,” the Dolphins’ coach said Monday, about 24 hours after his team clinched the AFC’s No. 7 seed with ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: As Dolphins turn to Buffalo, question remains if they can turn to Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa stood by the locker room door with a smile and handshake as his Miami Dolphins teammates came off the field. This was late Sunday afternoon, and this was their season’s moment, a goal they all chased, and the emotional cocktail of making the playoffs was evident. Coach Mike McDaniel awarded game balls to every player after beating the New York Jets, 11-6. A group of defensive ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 11-6 playoff-clinching victory over the New York Jets

Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ 11-6 win over the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday that set Miami up for a wild-card round playoff game vs. the Bills in Buffalo next weekend: Jason Sanders is Da Man Kicker Jason Sanders made a 50-yard field goal to send the Dolphins to the playoff for the first time since the 2016 season. Sanders was 1 of 5 on field goal ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Did Heat’s Jimmy Butler make statement by playing in attack mode?

Q: Ira, forget that two-minute report. I still like the final play against the Nets because Jimmy Butler took it hard to the rim. He may not have gotten the call this time, but he will get the next one, hopefully in the playoffs. – Sid. A: Agree. So far this season, no matter the score, and whether only one or two points were needed, it seems as if the Heat continually were settling for the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

48K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy