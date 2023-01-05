Debbie Stabenow

Related
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Credit card use in the Midwest
- Credit card usage growth, Q2 2021 to Q2 2022: +9.87% - CPI growth from June 2021 to June 2022: +9.50% In Midwestern states, consumers' credit card usage grew the second-fastest in the nation, behind only the Northeasterners. Michigan saw the region's highest growth in credit card usage from June 2021 to June 2022, at 10.94%. Residents of states bordering the Great Lakes are also known to pay more than the average U.S. consumer for gasoline. When it comes to personal spending, Midwesterners' spending ranged between $49,558 per capita in Illinois to $41,758 per capita in Iowa. South Dakotans increased their spending the most compared with their neighboring states, with a 14.1% percent increase in consumption from 2020 to 2021.
U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adopted rules for the 118th Congress on Monday, though several of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with more conservative members of the Republican Party to secure the gavel weren’t included in the document, or publicly circulated ahead of the vote. The 55-page rules package the House voted nearly party-line 220-213 to adopt sets the parameters for how bills should be written, how committees will operate and how the floor will run during the next two years. The majority in...
House Republicans to target border crisis, IRS funding, more with new majority
(The Center Square) – Now that U.S. House Republicans have a leader in Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., they are turning their eyes toward an agenda with investigations and a few key legislative goals. McCarthy gave a window into those plans during his acceptance speech over the weekend, taking aim at the border crisis, IRS funding and education. The new Republicans' rules package included a promise to vote on those issues as well as abortion and others as part of the deal that got McCarthy the...
Mayorkas says border is closed ahead of Biden trip to El Paso
(The Center Square) – Ahead of President Biden’s first trip to the southern border on Sunday in El Paso, Texas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas again said the U.S. southern border is closed. His comments came despite thousands of illegal border crossers pouring into the city, filling the airport, sidewalks, homeless shelters. Over the past few days, many were bused out of town and otherwise cleared out ahead of the president’s visit. ...
U.S. Capitol
U.S. House Speaker omitted some concessions made to right-wing Republicans in the rules package approved Monday.
TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies
LONDON (AP) — TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials...
AG Moody: 'Bombshell new evidence' in Florida's lawsuit over Biden deportation policies
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said her office received “bombshell new evidence” that the Biden administration “wrongfully withheld” from her office until just days before they went to trial on Monday. Her office filed a lawsuit last year against the Biden administration over altering federal immigration deportation policy, including expanding a parole program President Joe Biden announced last week that he planned to expand. Moody is asking the court to halt the administration’s implementation of the policy, arguing it violates federal...
Federal Court In Florida To Weigh Transportation Mask Mandate
Nine months after a Florida federal judge blocked a requirement that airplane passengers and other travelers wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an appeals court next week will take up a Biden administration challenge to the ruling. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court
