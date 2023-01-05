Read full article on original website
For Trump, Georgia election case just one of many legal woes
A special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia has finished its report, a major development in a case that's on a long list of legal problems for the former president. A hearing will be held Jan. 24 to...
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks before the trial...
Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife
HOUSTON — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday...
Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms
LOS ANGELES — Rescuers ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California while the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated Monday as residents grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.
Gas prices on the rise, could be $4 by Memorial Day weekend
The average gas price in North Carolina on Tuesday is $3.13 a gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a week ago. It’s a substantial jump from the prices we saw around New Year’s Day. Just 10 days ago, the average price in the state was under $3, and Gas Buddy predicts we won’t see gas prices that low for the rest of the year.
Four former N.C. high school football players compete in the CFB National Championship
There are four former North Carolina high school football players to root for in tonight's 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. The Georgia Bulldogs have three players from North Carolina and the TCU Horned Frogs have one. TCU Horned Frogs. #6 Jamoi Hodge (R.J. Reynolds High School | Winston-Salem,...
