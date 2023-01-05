The average gas price in North Carolina on Tuesday is $3.13 a gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a week ago. It’s a substantial jump from the prices we saw around New Year’s Day. Just 10 days ago, the average price in the state was under $3, and Gas Buddy predicts we won’t see gas prices that low for the rest of the year.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO