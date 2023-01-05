ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Texas to execute ex-cop for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was told...
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA. — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride — reentered late Sunday...
ALASKA STATE
Boy swept away, Montecito evacuated in California storms

LOS ANGELES — Rescuers ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central coastal California while the entire community of Montecito was ordered evacuated Monday as residents grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state.
MONTECITO, CA
Gas prices on the rise, could be $4 by Memorial Day weekend

The average gas price in North Carolina on Tuesday is $3.13 a gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a week ago. It’s a substantial jump from the prices we saw around New Year’s Day. Just 10 days ago, the average price in the state was under $3, and Gas Buddy predicts we won’t see gas prices that low for the rest of the year.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
