Dauphin County caregiver left disabled man alone in unheated car: police
A paid caregiver left his patient in an unheated car for an hour over the weekend in only a T-shirt and pants, Middletown police said. The 34-year-old patient was a care-dependent, non-verbal man in a wheelchair, who Middletown police said they found in the backseat of a car around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive after receiving a 911 call.
Vehicles entered, stolen in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County say they have received reports of vehicles being entered and stolen. It happened over the weekend off of Yverdon Drive in Wormleysburg. West Shore Regional police said all the entered vehicles were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had keys left in them.
Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police
A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday.
Overdoses At Bedford Turnpike Interchange Sheetz
Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According to emergency officials, several ambulances...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Chambersburg are searching for a missing 15-year-old. On Jan. 3, Feryi Sarate-Mancio was reported missing. She is described as approximately 120 pounds. Sarate-Mancio was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022, at the 800 block of Limestone Drive, Guilford Township in...
Mechanicsburg man arrested for allegedly using baseball bat to hit victim and shatter car window
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County man is facing aggravated assault charges following a violent argument. Judson P. Masland, 27, from Mechanicsburg has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. According to an affidavit, officers responded...
Police respond to multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Police were on scene at the Sheetz at the Bedford Interchange Sunday morning after receiving a call reporting multiple overdoses. A Sheetz employee said they made the 911 call at around 11:20 this morning to report that four people had overdosed on the property. According...
Woman crossing street hit by truck, killed in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a woman died Monday after a truck hit her in Williamsport. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the pickup truck hit Sally Ann Redding, 72, of Williamsport as she crossed East Potomac Street in the 300 block around 5:45 a.m. Redding was in the roadway […]
ROAD RAGE Man Points Gun At Teens In Harrisburg, State Police Say
A road rage incident escalated to the point where a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a group of teenagers on Dec. 17, 2022, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. The teenagers, a 17-year-old Hershey girl, and two Harrisburg...
Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say
YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week. The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said. Officers made contact...
Coroner identifies woman who died after crashing into tractor-trailer stopped at a red light
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash. On Jan. 7, around 8:15 p.m., first responders were called to Route 30 in the area of North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township for a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer.
Insurance Salesman Uses Baseball Bat In Beatdown: Police
An insurance salesman in Cumberland County has been after he beat a neighbor and their vehicle with a baseball bat on Jan. 6., authorities say. The Upper Allen police were called to the home of 27-year-old Judson Parker Masland who was involved in a fight outside his residence on the 300 block of Melbourne Lane, Mechanicsburg. at around 8 p.m.
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Partial roof collapse during Perry County house fire
LIVERPOOL, Pa. (WHTM) — A large farmhouse fire in Liverpool, Perry County, prompted a significant response by area fire departments on Monday morning. A large section of the building’s roof appeared to have collapsed as black smoke bellowed out of the structure. Water supply was an issue for...
