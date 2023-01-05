Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Samsung in trouble? Challenging year ahead, according to Co-CEO
It’s not all rainbows and unicorns at Samsung, as it turns out. During the CES 2023 event, Samsung's Vice Chairman and Co-CEO, Han Jong-Hee, said the company is bracing for a rough year ahead, and they're looking to futuristic technologies like robots and the metaverse to drive new growth.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be thicker and heavier and that's actually good news
Samsung has kind of confirmed that the Galaxy S23 range will be revealed on February 1 and leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the phones, so we can expect Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 rumors to pick up pace and a beefy report has already emerged about the former.
Phone Arena
OnePlus 11 battery life promises a welcome improvement
The OnePlus 11 is the company's flagship phone for 2023, and it holds back no punches with a classy design and powerful hardware on the inside, but what about the battery life?. The OnePlus 11 comes with a large, 5,000mAh battery, which should provide more than enough juice for the...
Phone Arena
Google's best budget phone is at its lowest price ever—get a Pixel 6a now!
If you've always been curious about the Pixel lineup of devices but never felt like spending a lot of money to check what Google has been up to, we have great news. The latest and greatest budget offering from the Pixel A series of phones is discounted at Best Buy and Amazon. Normally this phone costs $449.99, which is a good price already, but now you can shed $100 and bring the final price tag to just $349.99!
Phone Arena
A Xiaomi premium flagship with lens technology from Leica is being prepped for a showcase
After a delayed launch, the Xiaomi 13 series finally took off. The Xiaomi 13 Pro in particular impressed through the Mi company’s partnership with Leica, which brought a 1” sensor for truly next-gen camera performance, albeit limited to the Chinese market. However, the story of the 13 series...
Phone Arena
Are the bezel wars still a thing? TCL reveals a tablet with amazingly thin bezels
It's 2023 and we still are as fixated as ever on size. The size of the bezels on our mobile devices that is. Just the other day we showed you a picture that allegedly revealed a DVT (Design Validation Test) unit of the upcoming mid-range Pixel 7a. And as we pointed out, the bezels seemed unusually thick. A few years ago, the size of a phone's bezel was an important selling point with thinner bezels considered more desirable even if it is not better from a technological standpoint.
Phone Arena
Unannounced Motorola Defy 5G rugged smartphone to feature unique messaging feature
Although it might not be a big name in the smartphone industry like Apple or Samsung, Bullitt Group is an innovative British mobile phone manufacturer that has a strategic partnership with Motorola and Cat to develop rugged phones. Last year, the British company announced plans to launch the first smartphone...
Phone Arena
Microsoft seemingly ends production on Surface Duo 2 and it's no longer available new
Update: Most Best Buy locations have run out of the Duo 2. Microsoft gave the following statement to Windows Central about its availability status:. We are aware supply is currently falling short of demand in several markets. While we do not have inventory information to share at present, Surface Duo remains an important part of the Surface portfolio."
Phone Arena
These are most likely the final Galaxy S23 series colors, storage, and memory options
There's been quite a bit of confusion floating around a number of key Galaxy S23 series aspects over the last few weeks, but following the accidental official confirmation of Samsung's next big Unpacked event date and a sweet registration gift for super-early adopters, two generally trustworthy leakers are essentially joining forces to reveal more information and provide clarity on a couple of contentious topics.
Phone Arena
Start the new year in style with these sweet OnePlus 10 Pro, N20 5G, and Buds Pro deals
Who's excited for the impending US arrival of the hot new OnePlus 11 flagship? How about the equally fresh and, for the time being, equally inaccessible AirPods Pro 2-rivaling OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Are you instead intent on waiting for the mid-range Nord CE 3 5G and/or Nord 3... at the risk of never being able to buy those undoubtedly affordable handsets stateside?
Phone Arena
New stylus and dock features for the Pixel Tablet get revealed by the latest Android beta
The Pixel Tablet has a unique selling point is being able to act both as a tablet and your smart home display. The latter is enabled through a Charging Speaker Dock, which was unveiled alongside the device back in 2022. And by the way, Google did mention stylus support back then, although not much beyond listing it as a feature.
Phone Arena
OnePlus gearing up to launch another (mid-range?) flagship killer
Since the competition in the smartphone industry has become more aggressive in the last couple of years, the line between mid-range and high-end products is thinner than ever. OnePlus’ iconic “flagship killers” are almost a thing of the past, as more handset manufacturers are trying to undercut the Chinese company.
Phone Arena
Last truly reliable Google phone Pixel 5 is stupid cheap currently
Although the Pixel 7 and 6 are great phones, they come with their own set of problems, so if you want a reliable Google phone without spending a lot of money, the Pixel 5 is a whopping 46 percent off. Even though the Pixel 5 came out in late 2020,...
Phone Arena
Good news for Galaxy S20 owners - Samsung is testing One UI 5.1 on the series
Samsung’s software support cycle might be a bit confusing at times. Last year, the company made a promise to roll out four major Android updates to some of its high-end and mid-range phones. This apparently only applied to the S21 and newer models, with the Galaxy S20 series left with only three big updates.
Phone Arena
After 29 consecutive years at the top, IBM is replaced by Samsung in the U.S. patent league table
For the first time in 29 years, IBM did not register the most patents in the U.S. for the year. For 2022, that honor went to Samsung according to SamMobile. The Korean manufacturer received 8,513 utility patents in the U.S. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says that these...
Phone Arena
Smash those new year goals with the spectacular Watch Series 8, currently cheaper than ever
If you need a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a roomy screen and tons of functionality, Amazon has knocked the Apple Watch Series 8 down to its lowest price. The Apple Watch Series 8 is hands down the best mainstream smartwatch for iPhone users. It has a large always-on screen which is plenty bright for outdoor use and it also has a QWERTY keyboard to let you type messages straight from your watch.
Phone Arena
Apple's Dynamic Island to trickle down to iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has it that Apple might bring all upcoming iPhone 15 models across the same design language by bringing the Dynamic Island punch-hole cutout to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The fresh design element, which has some functionality uses aside from eliminating the notch, was an exclusive new feature on last year's top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Aside from shaking up the looks of the premium iPhones, the Dynamic Island is a bit more than your regular hole-punch: it is widely used in concert with the iOS interface, showing ongoing notifications, privacy indicators, music album art, navigational directions, and others.
Phone Arena
Netflix executive explains why it can charge premium ad rates for its ad-supported tier
After a report in the media back in November said that the new Netflix "Basic with Ads" service tier was off to a slow start, the company denied that the ad-supported service was failing to meet expectations. The streamer's co-CEO Ted Sarandos said at a conference last month, "Advertising for us is 'crawl, walk, run.' We just turned it on, and it works." But data from Antenna showed that in the first four weeks of availability, the ad-supported tier was responsible for only 9% of U.S. subscriptions.
Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
Phone Arena
Best Buy is reviving the greatest ever deal on Apple's latest iPad mini
Did you know that January 9 is widely celebrated as iPad deal day? Neither did we, but how can one otherwise explain the fact that there are three, count'em, three different Apple-made tablets on sale at the time of this writing at very special prices from major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy?
Comments / 0