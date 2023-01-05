Read full article on original website
Going nuclear? Michigan to hire outside firm to study state’s energy future
The goal is to spell out the advantages and disadvantages of operating a nuclear energy plant in Michigan and its economic and environmental impact.
MSP raises awareness for Human Trafficking Prevention Month
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – January is national human trafficking prevention month. Again this year, the Michigan State Police is teaming up with Truckers Against Trafficking.Their goal is to educate drivers about the signs of human trafficking and how they can help. “You could potentially save a life if you see something out of the ordinary […]
New drug gives hope to Alzheimer’s patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new drug for Alzheimer’s treatment is showing evidence that it can slow the progression of the disease. It’s a major breakthrough for an illness that until now has baffled scientists, and eluded efforts to treat it. “It is the only thing we have,” said Burtha Bullen. Bullen is a mid-Michigan […]
How MSP officials handle officer-involved shootings
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In the first week of 2023, the Michigan State Police is investigating two officer-involved shootings. This includes one from Jan. 2, involving Bath Township Police, and the other, on Jan. 5, involving the Lansing Police Department. MSP Public Affairs Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said before anything, it’s imperative to check on the […]
Neighborhood marks one week since Bath Twp. police shooting
BATH TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A neighborhood in Bath Township is grieving as it marks a week since a man well-known by his neighbors was shot by police after a confrontation. Many residents have lingering questions as Michigan State Police continue their investigation. One man said, the community has not been the same since last […]
Why are deputies in Missouri encouraging day drinking?
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office wants booze-drinking volunteers.
At what age can you leave your child home alone?
There are lots of reasons parents look forward to this big milestone in their teen's development, from date nights to babysitters canceling and school closing.
