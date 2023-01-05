Read full article on original website
Homeowner fires shot after man breaks into New Jersey home to steal car: officials
A homeowner in New Jersey turned the tables on a home intruder that broke into his home.
Police seek owner of injured puppy hit by car in eastern Pa.
Easton police are seeking the owner of a puppy found injured last week after being struck by a car. Officers responded around 8 p.m. this past Friday to the 700 block of Philadelphia Road. The animal was found bleeding and taken to Harmony Animal Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex
Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
WFMZ-TV Online
NJ university president's wife dies after hit-and-run in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman has died and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said. She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of...
Teacher overdoses in classroom, faces drug charges, N.J. cops say
A Westfield, New Jersey art teacher faces drug charges after falling unconscious in his classroom and being revived with Narcan, police said. Westfield police said they received a report at about 9:06 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022, from one of their school resource officers, Fortunato Riga, about an unconscious teacher in a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School. Riga was alerted to the situation by a school administrator, Battiloro said.
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen
A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
Armed Passenger Seized, Female Driver Found Hiding In Building Laundry Room After Teaneck Crash
Two people who fled a crash in Teaneck were captured by police – one of whom was carrying a gun and another who was found hiding in the laundry room of a nearby apartment building in a change of clothes, authorities said. It was just after 2 a.m. Friday,...
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
Trio of robbers targeting seniors in series of holdups in Pa., N.J., cops say
Robbers have been targeting senior citizens in a series of incidents in eastern Pennsylvania and northwest Jersey since May and one man is in custody following a rend holdup outside a ShopRite store, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police in Fern Ridge said the most recent robbery happened shortly before 1...
13-year-old girl returns home after mother’s tearful pleas on PIX11 News
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 13-year-old daughter of a Manhattan nurse returned home Friday night, less than 24 hours after her mother made a tearful plea on PIX11 News. “Her friends told her she was on the news,” the girl’s mother told PIX11 News. “She’s angry.” The mother said she did what she had to do, after […]
Fentanyl-Fueled Westfield Soccer Star Gnawed Man's Ear Off Thinking He Was Robot: DA
A 25-year-old New Jersey native and former soccer star apparently high on fentanyl was arrested in Oregon after authorities said he bit and chewed off the ear of a 78-year-old man because he thought he was a robot trying to kill him. Koryn Daniel Kraemer, of Westfield, is facing a...
Toddler With Rare Heart Defect Undergoing Complex Surgery Gets Wave Of Sussex County Support
A toddler undergoing complicated heart surgery after being diagnosed with several medical conditions has prompted a wave of support from the Sussex County community. Clara, two, was born with a cleft palate and was diagnosed with a rare condition known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), according to a GoFundMe launched by her parent's employer based out of Sparta for her medical expenses.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
Catalytic converter thieves hit fleet of Amazon delivery trucks in N.J.
Police are looking for thieves they say stole catalytic converters from a fleet of Amazon delivery trucks in Warren County over the weekend. Hackettstown police said 18 catalytic converters were cut off the vehicles between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:15 a.m. Sunday while the trucks were parked on Willow Grove Street.
21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash
A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
Convicted of killing 3 after his release from a N.J. jail despite ICE detainer, now 5 life sentences
In February of 2018, Luis Perez, then 23, was released from the Middlesex County Jail even though U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on him the previous December. This past Friday, Perez — who was found guilty of killing three people and assaulting two others in Missouri...
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in Custody
On Wednesday, a dead body of a 60-year-old woman was found in her Brooklyn Apartment while her boyfriend barricaded himself. The police discovered the incident when an officer went to Karen Barnes's apartment for a wellness check on Jan 4th, around 8 pm.
Family searches for missing Port Jervis woman
Hope Alive 845 is sharing Melissa Lee Conklin’s photos on social media, saying she was last seen in August of 2022.
