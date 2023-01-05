ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Comments / 4

Related
PennLive.com

Police seek owner of injured puppy hit by car in eastern Pa.

Easton police are seeking the owner of a puppy found injured last week after being struck by a car. Officers responded around 8 p.m. this past Friday to the 700 block of Philadelphia Road. The animal was found bleeding and taken to Harmony Animal Hospital for treatment of severe injuries, police said.
EASTON, PA
PennLive.com

No heat, hot water on Christmas for hundreds at N.J. apartment complex

Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in New Providence spent the coldest Christmas in decades without heat and hot water. After an underground pipe burst at the Haven New Providence apartment complex in Union County around 2 a.m. Christmas morning, management shut off the heat for all 232-units. Some residents reported indoor temperatures that approached freezing.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Teacher overdoses in classroom, faces drug charges, N.J. cops say

A Westfield, New Jersey art teacher faces drug charges after falling unconscious in his classroom and being revived with Narcan, police said. Westfield police said they received a report at about 9:06 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2022, from one of their school resource officers, Fortunato Riga, about an unconscious teacher in a second-floor classroom at Roosevelt Intermediate School. Riga was alerted to the situation by a school administrator, Battiloro said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Newswatch 16

Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
101.5 WPDH

New Jersey Wolf Pack Receives Gift from Milford Teen

A family holiday tradition turned into a heartfelt donation for some wolves living just outside the Hudson Valley. On December 29, 2022, the Lakota Wolf Preserve shared through its social media that it had been the recipient of a donation that was an annual event between a boy named Nathan and his Aunt.
MILFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Toddler With Rare Heart Defect Undergoing Complex Surgery Gets Wave Of Sussex County Support

A toddler undergoing complicated heart surgery after being diagnosed with several medical conditions has prompted a wave of support from the Sussex County community. Clara, two, was born with a cleft palate and was diagnosed with a rare condition known as Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), according to a GoFundMe launched by her parent's employer based out of Sparta for her medical expenses.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

21-Year-Old Man Killed In Route 80 Crash

A 21-year-old Morris County man was killed in a Route 80 crash over the weekend, authorities said.Kevin Barradas of Dover was heading east in a Saab 93 when his car veered off the road to the right and hit a road marker in Parsippany on Friday evening, New Jersey State Police said.The car overturne…
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy