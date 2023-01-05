Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths – Moneycontrol
(Reuters) – India’s Uttar Pradesh state has suspended the production license of Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, Moneycontrol website reported on Tuesday. Marion Biotech did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Sakshi...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Lestienne a winner as ATP tennis returns to New Zealand
(Reuters) – French journeyman Constant Lestienne wrote a small footnote in the history of men’s tennis on Monday when he won the first ATP Tour match in New Zealand for three years in the opening round of the Auckland Open. Now an Australian Open warm-up, the Auckland Open...
104.1 WIKY
South Africa sees no need for new COVID restrictions for now – health minister
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa does not see the need for now to implement any new COVID-19 restrictions in the country or for travellers despite rising cases in other parts of the world, the country’s health minister Joe Phaahla said on Tuesday. However, the country will increase COVID testing and...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis star Nadal to own team in electric powerboat series
(Reuters) – Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has become a new team owner in the world’s first all-electric race boat championship, organisers said on Tuesday. Nadal will enter his own team for the inaugural season of the UIM E1 World Championship, which is set to...
104.1 WIKY
UN chief calls for ‘massive investments’ for Pakistan recovery
GENEVA (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for massive support to help Pakistan with a $16 billion rebuilding effort following devastating floods, saying the country had been the victim of climate chaos and the global financial system. Officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and...
104.1 WIKY
U.S.’s Yellen chairs meeting with UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand ministers
LONDON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen chaired a meeting of finance ministers from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, Britain’s finance ministry said in a statement published on Tuesday. Yellen used the meeting to underscore the need for close collaboration and to develop greater...
104.1 WIKY
Canada’s First Quantum says in talks with Panama over mine dispute
(Reuters) – Canada’s First Quantum Minerals Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with the government of Panama to avoid halting operations at its mine in the Central American country over a contract dispute. The company was notified on Dec. 21 of a government order for it...
104.1 WIKY
Ex U.S. Marines pilot arrested in Australia was ‘singled out’ – lawyer
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The lawyer for former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan said he was “singled out” for extradition to the United States to face charges of training Chinese military fliers, even though other Australians provided military services to foreign states. Australia’s attorney-general last month accepted...
104.1 WIKY
China’s embassy in South Korea halts issue of short-term visas
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese embassy in South Korea has suspended the issue of short-term visas for South Korean visitors, it said on Tuesday, the first retaliatory move against nations imposing COVID-19 curbs on travellers from China. The embassy will adjust the policy subject to the lifting of South...
104.1 WIKY
Rallying-Loeb wins Dakar ninth stage, Sainz suffers crash
(Reuters) – Frenchman Sebastien Loeb won the ninth stage of the Dakar Rally, a special 358km trek between Riyadh and Haradh, for Bahrain Raid Xtreme on Tuesday while Carlos Sainz’s Audi had a major crash. Loeb finished over three minutes ahead of Teltonika Racing’s Lithuanian Vaidotas Zala, while...
104.1 WIKY
Olympics-Paris 2024 organisers warned security and transport a risk by top French auditors
PARIS (Reuters) -Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics need to finalise their security plans for the Games, France’s top audit body said on Tuesday, warning that the opening ceremony on the River Seine posed a major challenge and would likely need police support. In a report presented to the...
104.1 WIKY
China halts visas for Japanese nationals, travel agencies say
TOKYO (Reuters) – China has told travel agencies in Japan that it has stopped issuing new visas for travel, three companies confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, an apparent response to stricter measures for Chinese arrivals after their country freed up travel. Chinese authorities gave notice that they had stopped...
104.1 WIKY
Spain seeks to set nuclear and hydro prices to end windfall profits
MADRID (Reuters) – Spain wants the EU to allow it to set prices for nuclear and hydroelectric as it seeks to decouple the cost of electricity production from gas and curb windfall profits, Energy Ministry sources said. The reform of the energy market proposed by Spain seeks to prevent...
104.1 WIKY
Asian companies see earnings upgrades by analysts over the past month
(Reuters) – Analysts raised 2023 earnings estimates for Asian companies over the past month, contrasting with the raft of earnings downgrades in the last year, as China’s reopening and slowing inflationary pressures boost optimism. MSCI Asia-Pacific’s 2023 earnings estimates were raised by 2.5% over the past month, with...
Comments / 0