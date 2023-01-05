King Charles III 'Couldn't Stomach' Meghan Markle 'Grabbing The Limelight,' Prince Harry Declares

mega

Prince Harry is accusing King Charles III of trying to keep the limelight on himself amid his romance with Meghan Markle .

While the 38-year-old claimed His Majesty, 74, told him "there’s not enough money to go around" to support the American actress, 41, because he was "already having to pay" for Prince William and Kate Middleton , both 40, Harry believed Charles had ulterior motives for keeping the couple at bay.

"Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him," Harry penned in his memoir, Spare , out Tuesday, January 10. "He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again."

Harry did, however, acknowledge that "Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse,” further explaining, "That was his job. That was the whole deal. We agreed to serve the monarch, go wherever we were sent, do whatever we were told, surrender our autonomy, keep our hands and feet inside the gilded cage at all times, and in exchange the keepers of the cage agreed to feed and clothe us."

Harry and Meghan stopped receiving public funds — meaning they lost the right to taxpayer-funded security — when they stepped back from their duties as senior working royals in 2020, with the Duke of Sussex previously explaining during his CBS tell-all in March 2021: “My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

Harry added at the time: "[I was cut off] in the first quarter of 2020. But I’ve got what my mom left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this."

Meanwhile, in June 2021, a rep for Charles confirmed that he gave his youngest son and daughter-in-law "a substantial sum" as they transitioned out of their roles as senior working royals. "That funding ceased in the summer of [2020]. The couple are now financially independent."

Following Megxit, Harry continued fighting for security, claiming his eldest, Archie , now-3, was denied protection following his 2019 birth. Discussing the troubling situation, Meghan noted during the bombshell interview, "It was really hard. If he’s not gonna be a prince, he needs to be safe."

Harry was eventually granted permission to challenge the U.K. Home Office in court last year after being denied police protection in his homeland for his family during visits.

Spare is set to hit stores everywhere on Tuesday, January 10.

