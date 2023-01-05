ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral City, OH

Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of 14-year-old boy

FAIRFIELD TWP. ‒ The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy that occurred Wednesday evening at his home on Tabor Ridge Road NE in the Mineral City area.

"Preliminary statements indicate a scenario where the 14-year-old victim was playing with the gun," Sheriff Orvis L. Campbell said in a press release.

He said the boy's 11-year-old sister called the 911 center at 8:14 p.m. said that her brother shot himself in the head.

Mineral City:Tuscarawas deputies kill armed man at Mineral City home

"Deputies from the sheriff’s office arrived on scene and immediately took over CPR attempts," Campbell said. "CPR had initially been started by the 11-year-old caller with instructions from the 911 dispatcher and then were taken over by an adult family member when one arrived on scene."

The Mineral City Fire Department took the teen to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover. He then went by air ambulance to Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Campbell said the 14-year-old, the 11-year-old and a 9-year-old sibling were home at the time of the shooting. The adults had gone to Union Hospital some time before for medical care following a crash earlier Wednesday. The 14-year-old lived in the Tabor Ridge home, and the other two siblings in Malvern.

Following the incident, uniformed deputies secured the gun, and photographed the scene, until Campbell arrived with Detective Lt. Adam Fisher and Detective Sgt. Ryan Hamilton to take over the investigation.

"More investigation is under way as some family members were not able to be interviewed due to them leaving for the hospital in Dover and then in Akron," Campbell said.

Fisher is leading the investigation.

Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools Superintendent Derek Varansky said school counselors and clinical counselors through the Village Network were made available Thursday at the middle school, where the deceased, Brayden Wrana, was in the eighth grade. He attended Tusky Valley throughout his school career.

District leadership change:Varansky to replace Murphy as Tusky Valley superintendent

The superintendent said staff members were briefed before school Thursday. The counseling team led an assembly with eighth grade students to share the news and support students and staff on Thursday morning, according to the superintendent.

"Brayden was kind-hearted, an avid baseball player, loved the outdoors, and was a good friend to all," Varansky wrote in a social media post. "He will be greatly missed by the students, staff, and the entire TV family. The district and community continue to keep the Wrana family in our thoughts and prayers."

In a phone call to parents Thursday morning, Varansky said he has asked local pastors to be in prayerful support of the Wrana family, the school district, and the community.

"This type of loss is shocking and deep," he said. "Please let our principals, counselors, or me know if you or your child(ren) need anything as we grieve."

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com. On Twitter: @nmolnarTR.

