ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison's 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program

By Ally Geiger
6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w747F_0k4j1f8o00

Test your neighborhood knowledge: Can you guess which Madison neighborhood this is?

Photo by 608today team

Madison’s Planning Division announced that the 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program is in full swing. Allow us to help you help your neighborhood.

What is it?

Does your neighborhood have unused land ripe with potential? Maybe you have an idea for a program that could help
unify and uplift your neighbors. Madison’s Neighborhood Grant program gives a total of $25,000 distributed to select applicants in portions of $1,000-$5,000 — to help locals make their neighborhood dreams a reality.

Need some inspiration?

Here are a few past projects:
  • The Sherman neighborhood hosted a yard art class where residents worked together to create public art.
  • The folks in Twin Oaks turned an unused lot into a bustling community garden .
  • Dudgeon-Monroe used the funds for a self-guided nature and history trail
Grant money can also go towards
organizations . Ujamaa Business Network , an organization for Black entrepreneurs, used its grant money to support vendors in selling goods at local markets and events.

Get involved

Here is a checklist that will help a potential Neighborhood Grant Program project succeed:
  1. At least five community members should present their idea to their neighborhood groups and alderperson .
  2. Get in touch with the Planning Division to discuss your project’s eligibility and application process.
    1. Linda Horvath | lhorvath@cityofmadison.com
    2. Angela Puerta | apuerta@cityofmadison.com
  3. Attend the supplemental workshop.
    1. Via Zoom | Noon | Jan. 19 | Virtual |
    2. In-person | 5 p.m. | Jan. 19 | Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 206
  4. Submit your application by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 via:
    1. Online portal
    2. Email a PDF copy to the addresses above
    3. Print your PDF copy and hand-deliver or snail mail to 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., P.O. Box 2985, Planning Division, Madison 53701-2985
    4. Record a video (<10 min.) answering all application questions, post to Youtube, and email the link to neighborhoods@cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kelo.com

Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
MADISON, SD
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks gets appellate counsel

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha Christmas parade attacker Darrell Brooks has appellate counsel, online court records revealed Friday, Jan. 6. Brooks is represented by Attorney Michael Covey, court records show; gathering discovery materials from Brooks' Waukesha County trial. In late November, Brooks filed notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief....
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Be part of the history of GM’s assembly plant with Rock County Legacies Exhibit

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The Rock County Historical Society wants to show you why the GM assembly plant was meaningful to southern Wisconsin. It’s the people. The Rock County Legacies Exhibit features stories, artifacts, and photographs from the Janesville General Motors Plant. It includes employees’ stories in writing, but they don’t have actual audio recordings. That’s one of the aspects of...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Letter | Flat tax defies common sense

Dear Editor: How is there any social justice and common sense to a flat tax?. This idea eludes both my mind and heart. I am a retiree over 67 years old and wonder why anyone having an income up to $100,000 a year should not pay taxes on this money. Being older does not preclude citizens from benefiting from the services the state of Wisconsin could offer, including high quality free public education starting with our youngest citizens, health care for all and having an environment were people and nature both thrive.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash that killed area principal raises concern about delayed project to redevelop Fitchburg road

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A crash that killed a longtime educator on Tuesday happened along a stretch of South Syene Road that some nearby residents have been voicing concerns about for years. “People call it Syene Speedway for a reason. It’s just very quick,” said Andrew Brunner. He lives down the road from the site of the deadly crash that killed...
FITCHBURG, WI
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Highway 19 reopened near Marshall after crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened in both directions following a crash west of Marshall, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near Highway 19 and Schappe Drive. The road reopened shortly before 7:30 p.m. ﻿   The Dane County Sheriff’s Office did not have further information as of 6:15...
MARSHALL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured in Janesville house fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a fire at a home in Janesville Thursday morning, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 5:50 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. In a news release, the Janesville Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene to find smoke visible...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High Crossing Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. In an incident report, police said the...
MADISON, WI
6AM City

6AM City

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy