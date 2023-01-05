Madison's 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program
Madison’s Planning Division announced that the 2023 Neighborhood Grant Program is in full swing. Allow us to help you help your neighborhood.
What is it?Does your neighborhood have unused land ripe with potential? Maybe you have an idea for a program that could help unify and uplift your neighbors. Madison’s Neighborhood Grant program gives a total of $25,000 — distributed to select applicants in portions of $1,000-$5,000 — to help locals make their neighborhood dreams a reality.
Need some inspiration?Here are a few past projects:
- The Sherman neighborhood hosted a yard art class where residents worked together to create public art.
- The folks in Twin Oaks turned an unused lot into a bustling community garden .
- Dudgeon-Monroe used the funds for a self-guided nature and history trail
Get involvedHere is a checklist that will help a potential Neighborhood Grant Program project succeed:
- At least five community members should present their idea to their neighborhood groups and alderperson .
- Get in touch with the Planning Division to discuss your project’s eligibility and application process.
- Linda Horvath | lhorvath@cityofmadison.com
- Angela Puerta | apuerta@cityofmadison.com
- Attend the supplemental workshop.
- Via Zoom | Noon | Jan. 19 | Virtual |
- In-person | 5 p.m. | Jan. 19 | Madison Municipal Building, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Room 206
- Submit your application by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 via:
- Online portal
- Email a PDF copy to the addresses above
- Print your PDF copy and hand-deliver or snail mail to 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., P.O. Box 2985, Planning Division, Madison 53701-2985
- Record a video (<10 min.) answering all application questions, post to Youtube, and email the link to neighborhoods@cityofmadison.com
Comments / 0