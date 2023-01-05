Kyrie Irving Becomes The Top Vote Getter Guard In The East For The All-Star Game

Despite being involved in a big scandal, Kyrie Irving remains a popular player in the NBA and now has become the top vote getter guard in the East for the All-Star Game.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Despite having a tumultuous start to the season, Kyrie Irving was able to turn things around and find his rhythm this campaign with the Brooklyn Nets. This team didn't enter this campaign with huge expectations after yet another disappointing playoff loss last season.

With Kevin Durant requesting a trade in the offseason and the players giving up on Steve Nash, everything pointed out that the season would be a nightmare for the Brooklynites. Things got worse after Kyrie starred in another scandal, this time being accused of antisemitism.

That situation was really serious around the league, and Kyrie was heavily criticized for that until he finally apologized for his activity on social media and vowed to do a better job when it comes to using his platform to share the information he considers important.

Kyrie Irving Remains A Popular Player Among Fans Despite His Recent Scandals

All of that is part of the past now, and Kyrie is balling with the Nets, leading them to win 12 straight games until the Chicago Bulls ruined their streak on Wednesday night. Still, the 2016 NBA champion has been on one recently, and his level keeps improving every game.

Irving's popularity hasn't suffered that much, as he remains a beloved player thanks to his talents, handles, and to some extent, his personality. In the first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns, the Brooklyn Nets point guard received 2,017,715 votes, which is enough to rank first among guards in the Eastern Conference.

This is still 'low' compared to LeBron James and Kevin Durant's 3.1 million votes, but Kyrie is right there with a huge advantage over Donovan Mitchell and his 1.6 million votes. In the Western Conference, Stephen Curry is leading the guards with 2.7 million, which is still a big number compared to Kyrie.

Anyway, the Brooklyn Nets star has been balling in recent games and all these votes confirm that he's really doing great things on the court. Seeing how well he's playing right now, it won't be crazy to see Kyrie getting more and more votes in the next couple of weeks.

