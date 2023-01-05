ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager

One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The future is female at the Silas High School football field on Saturday in Tacoma. A flag football jamboree brought out hundreds of flag football student-athletes from Seattle and Tacoma public schools. Saturday's event, hosted by the Seattle Seahawks, is similar to an NFL Combine, where...
TACOMA, WA

