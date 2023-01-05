Read full article on original website
Seattle Cop Fired for DV Assault at Officer's Farewell PartyJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seattle church parishioners scared off by homeless people camping near, homeless using church address for deliveriesAmarie M.Seattle, WA
Geno Smith Breaks Russell Wilson Seahawks RecordOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Public School District is suing Facebook, SnapChat, Instagram, TikTok, and YoutubeMichelle NorthropSeattle, WA
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager
One Seattle Seahawks player had the receipts ready after his team officially clinched a playoff berth over the weekend. Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to finish with a winning record on the year (9-8) as well as earn themselves a spot in the postseason (after the Detroit Lions knocked off the Green... The post Seahawks defender wants FOX Sports host to pay up on preseason wager appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Seahawks fans show massive gratitude to Lions with their wallets
The Seattle Seahawks are going to the playoffs. On top of Geno Smith, they have the Detroit Lions to thank for defeating the Green Bay Packers, which allowed them to get into the playoffs. Numerous Seahawks fans are showing their appreciation for the Lions with some donations. Many have sent...
They did it. Lions beat Packers to get Seahawks into NFC playoffs. 49ers next for Seattle
Seahawks get Detroit’s mammoth upset at Lambeau Field, will head to San Francisco in wild-card playoffs next weekend.
Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams
The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Third Time's a Charm? Here's What Playoff History Says
Two of the Seattle Seahawks' worst performances this season came against their bitter rivals from the bay. But is history on their side to enact a bit of revenge in the wild card round?
Seahawks host Girls High School Flag Football Jamboree in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — The future is female at the Silas High School football field on Saturday in Tacoma. A flag football jamboree brought out hundreds of flag football student-athletes from Seattle and Tacoma public schools. Saturday's event, hosted by the Seattle Seahawks, is similar to an NFL Combine, where...
