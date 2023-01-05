Child abuse victims aided by quarter-million dollars

(The Center Square) – Child abuse victims in 10 Alabama counties will benefit from more than a quarter-million dollars in grant funding.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced that $769,578 in grant funding will be expended in central and eastern portions of the state. The funding will allow five nonprofit organizations the ability to serve children who have been subjected to abuse, neglect and sexual assault.

The funding, according to the release, will be utilized to provide advocacy and accompaniment, emotional support, safety services, court assistance, and assisting in filing compensation claims.

“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a release. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”

The funding will be administered through the Department of Economic and Community Affairs, according to the release. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Justice.

In Talladega County, Talladega County Child Advocacy Center Inc. will receive $68,797, and in St. Clair County, the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center will receive $62,343. The Children’s Advocacy Center in Shelby County will receive $268,623 and Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Randolph and Tallapoosa counites, will receive $142,104.

In Lee and Macon counties, Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. will receive a pair of grants totaling $227,711.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need and that those helping the children continue to have the support they need to provide that help,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release.