ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Child abuse victims aided by quarter-million dollars

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi9k5_0k4j1EVJ00

(The Center Square) – Child abuse victims in 10 Alabama counties will benefit from more than a quarter-million dollars in grant funding.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced that $769,578 in grant funding will be expended in central and eastern portions of the state. The funding will allow five nonprofit organizations the ability to serve children who have been subjected to abuse, neglect and sexual assault.

The funding, according to the release, will be utilized to provide advocacy and accompaniment, emotional support, safety services, court assistance, and assisting in filing compensation claims.

“Young victims deserve to have professional services and help given to them as they escape from abusive situations and begin recovery,” Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a release. “I commend these agencies that work daily to help those who have been harmed and strive to prevent further abuse.”

The funding will be administered through the Department of Economic and Community Affairs, according to the release. The funds were made available through the U.S. Department of Justice.

In Talladega County, Talladega County Child Advocacy Center Inc. will receive $68,797, and in St. Clair County, the St. Clair Children’s Advocacy Center will receive $62,343. The Children’s Advocacy Center in Shelby County will receive $268,623 and Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, which serves Chambers, Clay, Coosa, Randolph and Tallapoosa counites, will receive $142,104.

In Lee and Macon counties, Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services Inc. will receive a pair of grants totaling $227,711.

“ADECA shares Gov. Ivey’s dedication to protecting the most vulnerable among us by making sure child victims have the resources they need and that those helping the children continue to have the support they need to provide that help,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial

(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The measure also essentially would shield the state from a lawsuit filed by county sheriffs in an effort to prevent mentally ill defendants from sitting in county jails for months without proper treatment. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Two bills would begin court fines, fees reform in Tennessee

(The Center Square) – The Tennessee court fines and fees system that has been questioned more in recent years is facing a few reforms already in the state’s upcoming legislative session. Two bills have already been filed to change the rules, including a 180-day moratorium on fines and fee collections after an individual is released following imprisonment for a felony offense. Companion bills House Bill 26 and Senate Bill 13...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Report: Connecticut legal aid saved state millions

(The Center Square) — Connecticut saved taxpayers millions of dollars through a pandemic-related program that provided legal representation to low-income tenants facing eviction, according to a new report. The report on the state's right-to-counsel program, prepared by the independent consulting firm Stout, found that by preventing evictions or helping...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Delaware study group examining fines and fees in criminal justice system

(The Center Square) – In the months ahead, a Delaware study group will be examining the state’s policies surrounding assessment of fines and fees and their impact on people in the criminal justice system. The Criminal Legal System Imposed Debt Study Group, a new entity created from the Legislature, held its first of multiple meetings Jan. 3 and began delving into the various issues surrounding fines and fees and their impact on people within the system. ...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Virginia attorney general expands civil rights investigation to all of Fairfax County Public Schools

(The Center Square) – Virginia’s attorney general announced Monday that he will expand his investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the entire Fairfax County Public Schools system, after reports of several schools withholding information surrounding National Merit recognition from students and parents. Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced a civil rights investigation in response to allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about National Merit recognition from students and parents. The launch of the investigation followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Center Square

Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending

(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Illinois legislators to get raises after Pritzker signs $1.7 billion spending bill

(The Center Square) – Hours after the Illinois Senate approved a bill to spend $1.7 billion of taxpayer resources and give themselves raises, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure into law. Alongside giving pay raises to state legislators, constitutional officers including the governor and lieutenant governor and executive agency directors, the measure puts $850 million into the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund. Comptroller Susana Mendoza praised the rainy day fund allocation. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Stitt outlines plans for his second term in inaugural address

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt laid out his plan for his next four years in office and called parental choice in education one of his priorities during his inaugural address Monday. “Just one year after we passed the Open Transfer law, thousands of students are taking advantage and can now choose to attend a school that better fits their needs, like Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, which creates a tailored learning plan for every one of their students,” Stitt said. ...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Inauguration held for Illinois statewide offices holders

(The Center Square) – Monday was inauguration day for all the statewide constitutional officers in Illinois. Before the winners in the general election took their oath of office in Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill giving all of them pay raises. Alongside more than $1.7 billion in additional spending of taxpayer resources, the legislation raised the salary of all statewide officers, agency directors and legislators.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

AFP pushing for more transparency in Tennessee's upcoming legislative session

(The Center Square) – Americans For Prosperity is pushing for more transparency as Tennessee’s legislative session is set to begin. That transparency request applies to everything from House committee votes on bills to posting bill amendments to government contracts to the process of school of choice statewide. Tennessee State Director Tori Venable said Monday improvements in transparency can start with the rules for the session. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Center Square

Changes, including photo ID, come to Ohio’s voting system

(The Center Squares) – Ohio’s new law requiring voters to show a photo ID at the polls is already being challenged in court. Gov. Mike DeWine, when signing the bill into law, said the General Assembly did not include more restrictive measures and he does not expect more voting changes in the next four years. "Elections integrity is a significant concern to Americans on both sides of the aisle across...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated

(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session

(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days with a possible extension to 45 days. In that time, legislators will weigh a slew of proposals ranging from tax cuts for individuals and businesses to a 15-week ban on abortion in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy