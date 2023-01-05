ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The 23 most anticipated Atlanta restaurants of 2023

By Carly Cooper
Atlanta Magazine
Atlanta Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pj9Fn_0k4j1Dca00
Design inspiration for Little Sparrow

Courtesy of Smith Hanes

This year, the BeltLine takes center stage once again, with restaurants and bars popping up along the Eastside Trail, as well as in the West End. We’ll see a balance of quick comfort food spots and fine dining. Popular chefs and restaurateurs like Ford Fry, Linton Hopkins, Tal Baum, and Ron Hsu are back, bringing their creative fare to new locations, while newcomers such as Anthony Spina, Jr., hit the scene.

The biggest change, perhaps, is the focus on downtown. Historically ignored by locals, it will see a renewed focus with experienced eatertainment groups like Slater Hospitality looking to make their mark.

Here are the 23 most anticipated restaurants and bars for 2023:

Breaker Breaker
A primarily outdoor bar with dual levels, Breaker Breaker will serve seafood and sandwiches in a former steel plant near the BeltLine. The Grindhouse Killer Burger team is still fiddling with the menu, but you can bet some frozen bevvies will be involved.

Brush Sushi
In October 2022, John Chen and chef Jason Liang shuttered their Decatur sushi restaurant and replaced it with Japanese concept Cuddlefish, which offer omakase-type experiences for as low as $99. Come summer, they’ll reopen Brush in Buckhead with a focus on expanding omakase.

Bryan Furman BBQ
The former B’s Cracklin’ Barbecue pitmaster is returning to his old Riverside neighborhood with his eponymous restaurant. A smokehouse will be front and center, cooking ribs, chicken, and more. There will be a patio for dine-in and a pickup window for to-go orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEmv1_0k4j1Dca00
A rendering of Carmel

Rendering by Smith Hanes Studio

Carmel
Restaurateur Tal Bam is on a roll. With Israeli hotspot Aziza well-established, she launched Ponce City Market eye candy Atrium last year. Now, her focus is on Carmel, a coastal-inspired eatery coming to Buckhead Village in the spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YeXqG_0k4j1Dca00
Egg sandwich on a bagel at Dear Friend, Bagels

Courtesy of Rachel McCart

Dear Friend, Bagels
From the creator of Spiller Park Coffee comes a Jewish bagel shop with fresh-baked rounds and all the toppings—schmear, lox, whitefish salad, and pastrami, to name a few. The bagels are a cross between Montreal and New York styles, made with milled rye, whole wheat, malt, and honey. While the brick-and-mortar is in the works, hungry Atlantans can snag a sample at Spiller Park.

El Malo
With a name that means “the bad guy,” El Malo will be mixing drinks focused on sugarcane and agave-based spirits—namely rum. Located in Atlanta Dairies in Reynoldstown, El Malo comes from Supremo Taco partner Omar Ferrer and beverage director Gabe Bowen, formerly of Umi.

Holeman & Finch
It’s been years in the making but chef Linton Hopkins’s team says they’re finally getting close to launching the famed public house at Colony Square. Get ready for a new look and menu for the former Brookwood restaurant.

Humble Pie
The Lazy Betty folks are cooking up a more casual concept with Humble Pie —serving wood-fired pizzas, pot pies, and more. Evelyn Ling will serve as executive chef. Look for Humble Pie to open in the Interlock in late January.

Indaco
Located along the BeltLine across from Ponce City Market, this Italian-inspired restaurant makes its way to our city from Charleston in late summer. With Indigo Hospitality—the group behind O-Ku, Coletta, and Oak Steakhouse—at the helm, the outlook is promising indeed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l6OH_0k4j1Dca00
A rendering of Lee + White

Courtesy of Smith Dalia Architects

Lee + White food hall
At least 19 vendors will find their home at this West End establishment bordered by breweries and distilleries. Confirmed participants include Costa Coffee, Cielito Lindo taqueria, Crème de la Crepe, Sweet Red Peach bakery, Mochinut, Honeysuckle Gelato, Pastaholics, and Lake & Oak BBQ.

Little Sparrow and Bar Blanc
Atlantans were shocked when long-time Southern favorite JCT Kitchen closed, but restaurateur Ford Fry (Superica, Beetlecat, the Optimist) has big plans for its replacement. Little Sparrow will be a classic European bistro, while the upstairs bar will be more relaxed, offering cocktails and steak frites on a walk-in basis. Look for them to open late 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kj9Ky_0k4j1Dca00
Vietnamese hot fried chicken at Juniper Cafe

Photograph by Martha Williams

New concept from the Juniper Cafe team
In 2022, Lazy Betty chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips opened the Asian-Southern Juniper Cafe, which quickly garnered numerous accolades . However, the duo recently shuttered the Upper Westside shop, with plans to move Juniper further intown. For now, they’re tight-lipped on how they’ll re-concept the existing space—stay tuned!

Painted Park, Painted Pickle, and Patina
Painted Pin and Painted Duck proprietor Justin Amick seems to be collecting properties like baseball cards. While he’s staying mum on the details, current projects include eatertainment spot Painted Park (formerly Concentrics’ NOLA restaurant Parish), pickleball establishment the Painted Pickle in Armour Yards, and rooftop bar and lounge Patina in the Star Metals development on the Westside.

Pizza Clementine and Thirteenth Floor
Mandy and Kelvin Slater, the husband-and-wife team who started Blue Moon Pizza in 2003, are returning to their roots with the opening of Pizza Clementine at 219 Mitchell Street in South Downtown . The primarily takeout spot will serve square, thick-cut, sheet-pan pizza. The Slaters are also opening a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in the basement of the building. Ironically, they’re calling it Thirteenth Floor .

Seabird Oyster Bar
Michael Lennox and the Electric Hospitality team are launching this intimate cocktail bar and seafood spot just feet from their signature restaurant Ladybird . Located along the Eastside Trail of the BeltLine, it promises fresh oysters and strong drinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Diq6b_0k4j1Dca00
Fried fish sandwich at Small Fry

Photo by Skip Engelbrecht

Small Fry
Whether you’re hungover or just craving comfort, this elevated fried-food spot from the 8Arm team will have the takeout you need . Look for it near Three Taverns Imaginarium in Atlanta Dairies.

Southern National
Former One Flew South chef Duane Nutter and restaurateur Reggie Washington are bringing their award-winning Alabama restaurant to Summerhill. The 80-seat spot will serve dishes inspired by Nutter’s travels, as well as his origins in Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pyhZk_0k4j1Dca00
Hot Boy pizza with pepperoni and hot honey at Spina Pizza

Spina Pizza
The O4W Pizza founder’s son is putting his heritage to good use. Anthony Spina Jr. plans to turn his Atlanta Dairies pizza pop-up into a permanent venture in the development. Unlike his father, who focuses on Jersey-style pies, Spina Jr. serves Neapolitan creations.

Supremo Taco
Duane Kulers and Nhan Le closed their memorial drive takeout taco shop and Atlantans are itching for it to reopen. Expect the same al pastor and chicken mole tacos in a larger space nearby. Fingers crossed for a winter launch!

Sushi Hayakawa
This adored Buford Highway sushi palace is upgrading its humble digs to Westside newbie Star Metals in early January. Enjoy hot Japanese creations as well as multi-course nigiri and sashimi meals, with sake and shochu to drink.

TydeTate Kitchen
This Thai stall in the Chattahoochee Food Works serves a mean but limited menu of classics—spring rolls, pad Thai, and basil chicken, to name a few. A full-service restaurant with an expanded menu is planned for Hotel Row Downtown in the spring.

Yeppa & Co.
From Pietro Gianni and Stephen Peterson (Storico Fresco, Forza Storico, and Storico Vino) comes another high-energy Italian restaurant and cocktail bar. Thankfully, this one has a most distinctive name— Yeppa —which refers to the Italian philosophy of living life to the fullest. Expect dishes inspired by the coastal city of Rimini in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

Bonus!

222 Mitchell Street Diner
Slater Hospitality (Skyline Park, Nine Mile Station, Rooftop L.O.A.) is bringing its rooftop expertise downtown with a modern diner atop 222 Mitchell Street. The dinner-only restaurant will feature a large patio with views of the former Turner Field. One floor down will be a luxurious nightlife lounge. The opening is planned for early 2024.

The post The 23 most anticipated Atlanta restaurants of 2023 appeared first on Atlanta Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fb101.com

BIG DAVE’S CHEESESTEAKS – ATLANTA STAPLE OFFERING AWARD-WINNING TASTES OF PHILLY FROM FOUNDER DERRICK HAYES – TO OPEN LOCATION IN FOREST PARK, GA THIS SPRING

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
Jodian Marie

Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article has been researched and compiled from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that the information in this article is intended for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the organization or company they represent. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the information and exercise due diligence in utilizing it.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is your sign to buy those concert tickets this week! While most of us are making sure we’re staying on top of our new year’s resolutions, don’t forget this new year should also be about self-care! And what’s more self-care-like than going to see one of your favorite artists? Make sure you’re working hard this week, but don’t forget to reward yourself, too.
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club

Flight Club Social Darts will open its fifth U.S. location in West Midtown on Jan. 11. The new venue will allow up to 400 guests to connect and compete in a high-tech game of darts.  The new venue will span two floors in the Star Metals complex, which is located at 1055 Howell Mill Rd, […] The post Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Two-tower apartment project in Midtown receives $245 million financing package

A joint venture behind a pair of apartment towers planned for Juniper Street between 11th and 12th streets in Midtown secured $245 million of construction financing for its project, which will occupy a full block just east of Piedmont Park. Charleston, S.C.-based Middle Street Partners and AECOM-Canyon Partners began work...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best diners around metro Atlanta

If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023

Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

A Tale of Two Cities

Two Cities Pizza Co. brings New York-style thin crust and Chicago deep dish pizzas to Suwanee. There’s perhaps no food more universally loved than pizza. There’s also probably no food debate more heated here in the States than which style of pizza reigns supreme: New York-style thin crust or Chicago deep dish. Lucky for us, we can have the best of both worlds under one roof at one of Suwanee’s newest restaurants, Two Cities Pizza Co. Combining their entrepreneurial spirit and love of food, longtime friends Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock opened the original Two Cities location in the suburbs of Cincinnati in 2016. The restaurant has received a number of accolades since opening, including a spot on Yelp’s List of the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021. Just a few months after opening, the restaurant was even voted the best pizza in the Queen City — no small feat for a pizza joint located in the ’burbs. While the food is exceptional, Greves and Spurlock put just as much thought and care into the design and overall atmosphere of the restaurant itself.
SUWANEE, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Popular food truck Cereal and Cream opens Grant Park storefront

ATLANTA - There’s nothing better than starting the day off with a bowl of your favorite cereal, right? Well, according to Atlanta business owner Tayler Walker, there is something better: transforming that cereal into a one-of-a-kind sweet treat!. Walker is the founder of Cereal and Cream, which specializes in...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta native and gospel singer Kevin Lemons is dead at 44. His death was announced through his group Higher Calling Jan. 7. Lemons formed Higher Calling in 1996, eventually turning into a 100-member ensemble with singers from both metro Atlanta and elsewhere in the United States. Higher Calling’s second album The Declaration reached No. 10 on the Billboard Gospel Charts upon its release in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Atlanta Magazine

Troy, MI
297
Followers
174
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta Magazine is the authority on Atlanta, providing a mix of long-form nonfiction, lively lifestyle coverage, in-depth service journalism, and literary essays, columns, and profiles.

 https://www.atlantamagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy