Detroit awarded $5.8 in EGLE funding to redevelop contaminated sites

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit has been awarded $5.8 million in funding from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop four contaminated properties in the city.

EGLE has awarded $2.8 million in funding from brownfield grants and loans and has approved $3 million in brownfield tax increment financing.

Here are the four projects the funding will go towards:

The Former American Motor Company headquarters

$1 million in EGLE brownfield funding will be used for this project. A new 860,000-square-foot light manufacturing facility will be created and the existing building at 14250 Plymouth Ave. will be demolished.

The soil at the site is contaminated from leaking underground storage tanks and debris left by a previous owner. Funding will be used to install a ventilation system beneath the future facility to prevent exposure to any contamination.

In addition, just over $3 million in brownfield tax increment financing was approved for the costs not covered by the grant.

5800-5840 Michigan Avenue in Detroit

Two new mixed-use buildings will be constructed at 5800-5940 Michigan Avenue, creating 90 apartments. The new buildings will create low-income housing and provide space for mental health, addiction, crisis and primary care services.

According to EGLE, $1 million of the brownfield grant funding will be used to remove and dispose of contaminated soil.

The soil is contaminated from former uses of the site, including a vulcanizing operation, gasoline dispensing station, dry cleaner, photo shop and as a greenhouse.

Piety Hill neighborhood

Officials say $450,000 of the funding will be used to remove contaminated soil and make underutilized parcels safe to be used again.

The soil has been contaminated with metals and chlorinated compounds, likely partly caused by an adjacent former dry cleaner.

Crews will use the funding to remove and dispose of the soil and install a ventilation system beneath the structure.

This work is part of a larger project that will create affordable housing units for residents and create two full-time jobs.

American Indian Health and Family Services

This non-profit organization is receiving $350,000 in EGLE funding to build a new health and wellness complex at 4559 and 4567 Wesson Street.

According to EGLE, this new complex will provide free medical services to enrolled tribal members and their kin, including dental, behavioral health, infant, youth and community health.

In addition to these services, traditional gardens, play areas, and Pow Wow gatherings will occupy a new green space.

The funding will allow crews to remove at least one underground storage tank and contaminated soils, along with funding the installation of a ventilation system.

CBS Detroit

Man accidentally shoots self in leg while cleaning gun in Holly Township

HOLLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Holly Township man accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun Wednesday, Michigan State Police announced.The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at about 3:15 p.m. in the 6200 block of Grange Hall Road.Troopers were dispatched for a possible suicide, but when they were on their way to the location, they received an update that the man had accidentally shot himself in the leg while cleaning a handgun.When they arrived, they found the man on the floor next to his bed and a .380 handgun on the bed next to him.A tourniquet was applied to the man, and he was transported to Ascension Genesys Hospital.According to MSP, troopers located a spent shell casing and magazine next to the bed. A report will be submitted for the prosecutor's review.
HOLLY, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County woman charged in fatal shooting of ex-boyfriend

BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A woman is charged with second-degree murder after she is accused of shooting her ex-boyfriend to death in her Bruce Township home.Prosecutors also charged 35-year-old Tyisha Wadlington with felony firearm. Wadlington was given a $1 million cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.Officials say on Nov. 18, 2022, Wadlington allegedly shot her ex-boyfriend during an argument."Gun violence needs to stop in Macomb County and be fully eliminated entirely," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a press release.A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 24.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

