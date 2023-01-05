ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," doctors say

By Camille C. Knox
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xig6_0k4j10EO00

Damar Hamlin is "beginning to awaken," a doctor from University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday, providing an update on the NFL player's condition after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game on Monday.

Hamlin, who still has a breathing tube, was able to communicate in writing to a nurse last night, according to Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health.

"We would like to share there has been substantial improvement  over the last 24 hours," he said at the almost hourlong briefing as he sat alongside Dr. William Knight, also of UC Health. "We have significant concern about him after the event that happened on the field. He is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken."

Pritts said it appears Hamlin's "neurological function is intact," attributing that to the speed to which emergency responders began treating him.

"He continues to be critically ill and undergo care in the ICU," Pritts said. "He still has significant progress he needs to make. This marks a turning point in his ongoing care."

Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills safety, was critically injured on Monday during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He fell shortly after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin had gotten back on his feet after the hit and appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand before falling backward a few seconds later.

Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. A defibrillator and CPR were used within several minutes of his collapse, Knight said.

The game was postponed and later suspended.

"The first question he wrote when he started to awaken was, 'Did we win (the game)?' It's not only that the lights are on, but we know he's home," Pritts said, adding that Hamlin was told he "won the game of life."

As fans nationwide poured out support, some wondered if Hamlin had a condition called commotio cordis , which can occur when a blow to the chest disrupts heart rhythm.

"That condition is an incredibly rare event," Knight said. "He has ongoing testing. It's too early to say that."

As for long-term recovery, Knight said doctors are focused on Hamlin's day-to-day care.

"He still has a ways to go in terms of liberation from the ventilator," said Knight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal

Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Detroit

Damar Hamlin transferred to Buffalo hospital from one in Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field after taking a hit against the Bengals, has been released from a Cincinnati hospital and is in Buffalo, the team announced Monday. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had been in critical condition in the days following the incident.The news was confirmed by his care team and by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," said a statement attributed to University of Cincinnati  Medical Center. "He is doing well and this is the...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety making continued progress in recovery, neurological function is 'excellent'

Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery, doctors announced Thursday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy