Popular Hudson Valley College Gets University Recognition
A Hudson Valley college has just received a new title. SUNY New Paltz will now be recognized as a University. In a statement posted on SUNY New Paltz Facebook page, they share the exciting news writing:. We are officially a University! We will still be known as "SUNY New Paltz,"...
Looking For a Speakeasy in the Hudson Valley? Head Out to Pine Bush, NY
If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for a unique place to grab a drink here in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you most likely have your go-to bar and restaurant, but that can get boring right?. How cool would it be to stumble upon a speakeasy, with 1920s vibes...
‘Premiere’ Hudson Valley Treat Shop Expanding This Winter
As we all know, winter is a time of hibernation and renewal. It allows us to rest and restore during the cooler months. Many of us feel as if we can slow down and be still in the Winter. Some of us may be enjoying the season as we sip...
New York Restaurant Closes After Nearly 50 Years In Hudson Valley
Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning. A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley. Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning. Last week, the...
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
rew-online.com
$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY
Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
Make Authentic Charcuterie With A Pro At Ulster County Distillery
I am so glad to see that the idea of meat and cheese coming together on a surface is back as a popular snack and even a dining experience. We have come a long way from the pepperoni and cheese board but let's face it those simple charcuterie boards are delicious too.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Now Hiring: Westchester looking for seasonal park rangers this summer
First-time park rangers are paid $16 hourly. Salaries are higher for those who have worked as a ranger for the county before.
Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House
A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in. On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program
Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
The HV Farm Providing New York’s First Legal Cannabis
2022 was a historic year for the cannabis industry in New York, including the celebration of the first recreational cannabis dispensary opening their doors on December 29th in New York City. On the shelves were a product that was grown right here in the Hudson Valley. Legal Recreational Cannabis in...
Mixed Reviews On Week 1 Of The Hudson Valley’s Latest Traffic Circle
If you felt like 2022 was full of announcements of traffic circles (or rotaries) being constructed across the Hudson Valley, you aren't alone. The talk of the town, er, the Hudson Valley over the past few months has focused a great deal on where they were being built, and then followed up with complaints of people not knowing how to 'properly' use them.
Monumental Haters are Coming for the New Casino in Newburgh
Is this why we can't have nice things? There was massive news in Newburgh, NY when Resorts World Hudson Valley opened their latest location in the nearly-defunct Newburgh Mall just last week. The arguments have already started. The New Casino in Newburgh, NY. "A casino opened in Newburgh yesterday", was...
We NEED These for Winter in the Hudson Valley Immediately
Every year we see more and more people moving upstate to the Hudson Valley from New York City. Usually, they come for things that the city can't offer, but a Dutchess County resident recently discovered something in the city that we should have here. "First time I’ve seen this", said...
Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley
Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help
A Hudson Valley man was shockingly gunned down outside of his home. The shooter remains on the loose. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help after a man was found dead outside a home in Ulster County. Man Fatally Shot Outside Home In...
New Nyack Thai Restaurant Making A Splash With Bright, Fresh Flavors
A new Thai restaurant in the Hudson Valley is making a splash with foodies and lovers of cuisine with fresh, bright flavors. Bangkok Station, located in Rockland County in the old Thai House location in Nyack on Park Street, sits in a building that bears a strong resemblance to a railroad car.
Hudson Valley Man With Hammer Charged With Murder With Intention
A man was airlifted to the hospital after police say a Hudson Valley man viciously hit him with a hammer. On Tuesday, New York State Police reported an investigation after a man was severely injured with a hammer. Man Hit In Head With Hammer In Ulster County, New York. On...
newyorkupstate.com
Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner
Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
