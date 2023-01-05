ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
rew-online.com

$54M Braemar luxury senior residence breaks ground in Montebello, NY

Owner/developers FilBen Group and RSF Partners, general contractor McAlpine Contracting, and designer H2M Architects + Engineers broke ground for Braemar at Montebello, a new 200-resident, 133,675-square foot, four-level luxury assisted living residence located on 6.2 bucolic Lower Hudson Valley acres at 250 Lafayette Avenue in Montebello. The property is close to Harriman State Park in Rockland County and offers breathtaking views of adjacent woods, large private properties, meadows, and rolling hills.
MONTEBELLO, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program

Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Terrible ‘Police Impersonation’ Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley

Residents are being advised to be extra cautious during this time. Lately, there have been many scam warnings issued for areas in the Hudson Valley and it can be very difficult to keep track of them all. One local Police Department has issued another warning and they are asking residents to report any suspicious behavior that's related to it.
FISHKILL, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Actor Gerard Butler spotted enjoying meal at beloved Upstate NY diner

Millbrook, N.Y. — A beloved Upstate New York diner has earned another famous fan. Gerard Butler, the Scottish actor best known for his roles in “300″ and “The Phantom”, snagged a meal last week at Millbrook Diner in the Hudson Valley, reported the Hudson Valley Post. The classic diner is on Franklin Avenue in Millbrook, a village in Dutchess County.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
