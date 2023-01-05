Read full article on original website
Nyxi Wizard Gamecube-themed controller is built to kill Joycon drift
Nyxi is launching a brand new Gamecube-themed controller, but it comes with a unique twist with Hall Effect sticks to fight off Joycon drift. In the last couple of years, controller maker Nyxi has made a bit of a splash. Their controllers, mostly designed around the Nintendo Switch, provide a more traditional controller for the handheld. They also, handily, slide right into the place where the Joycons usually go.
Neuro-sama: Who is the AI-trained VTuber blowing up on Twitch?
Neuro-sama is an AI VTuber that uses various algorithms and programs to create a semi-lifelike streamer who is always learning. AI, or artificial intelligence, has come a long way since its original conception. While a majority of AI is still in its infancy, many uses are more akin to machine learning than actual intelligence.
Insane Overwatch 2 trick makes Wrecking Ball nearly ‘unkillable’ in ranked
Since Overwatch 2’s release, Wrecking Ball has been struggling to find his place in the meta, but a new exploit can make the tank hero completely busted on the Competitive ladder. Wrecking Ball hasn’t really been tearing up the ranked environment in Overwatch 2. While Roadhog, D.Va, Orisa, and...
Megalodon launches gaming keyboard that looks like a Nintendo Switch
Keyboard manufacturer Megalodon has a few products with cheeky inspirations from Nintendo, but the latest literally looks like a Switch. Custom keyboards and macro pads are all the rage these days. Interest has flown from just getting something great to type on, to now devices have more. Megalodon is a company that has seen that opportunity and flown with it.
Warzone 2 guru unearths overpowered optic “with no counter”
Choosing an optic in Warzone 2 ultimately comes down to personal preference, but Warzone 2 expert JGOD revealed an optic that’s hard to pass up. Warzone 2 features over 40 different optic selections and attachment tuning add an extra layer of customization. New to WZ2, players can adjust the eye position of a scope. Moving it further away gives more visibility around the sight while moving the eye position closer results in a more precise shot.
Apex Legends underused SMG will be a “monster” after buffs in new update
The Prowler SMG is receiving a minor damage buff with the Apex Legends Spellbound Collection Event, but players are convinced it’s going to transform the gun into a “monster”. When it comes to guns in Apex Legends, the R-301, R99, and Flatline seem to be the most...
D&D Lego sets will let players build a 3D map to use during campaign sessions
Dungeons & Dragons will bring gameplay to a new level thanks to a magnificent 3D D&D x LEGO concept that can double as a map for campaign sessions. Dungeons & Dragons players are always looking for the next great adventure. Whether this takes them into the heart of Faerun or drags them through different planes of existence, there are always monsters to battle, NPCs to meet, and mysteries to solve. Because of this, most seasoned D&D players often like a detailed and well-thought-out map.
Skyrim mod turns all NPCs into Dragonborn and it’s hilarious mayhem
A new Skyrim mod gives all of the game’s NPC the powers of the Dragonborn and it makes gameplay impossible. When a Skyrim player learns that they are a “Dragonborn,” the information comes as a shock to both them and to the NPCs around them. According to the game’s lore, before the player there had not been a Dragonborn since the last dragon was seen centuries earlier.
Warzone 2 players recreate classic stealth mission in DMZ and it’s amazing
Two Warzone 2 players decided to spice up their DMZ experience by roleplaying as Ghost and Soap. Warzone 2’s gameplay has a distinct rhythm and flow. Squads, land, loot, and gradually move towards the final circle before engaging in an intense final battle. DMZ shares the same universe and some elements of WZ2 but allows players to craft their own experience.
CoD Mobile Season 1 2023: New weapons & perks, Lunar New Year theme, more
CoD Mobile is winding back the clock to start the new year off with a fresh Season 1 restart, as is tradition. Opening the year with a bang, here’s everything we know about the Season 1 2023 update. No different from previous years, CoD Mobile is refreshing its seasonal...
Modern Warfare 2 datamine reveals return of fan favorite game modes
A datamine suggests that Gun Game and Gunfight may finally be added to Modern Warfare 2. Gunfight revolutionized Modern Warfare 2019. The fast-paced 2v2 game mode cultivated a passionate fan base, and Infinity Ward gifted fans 19 different maps to duke it out on. Treyarch brought Gunfight back for CoD Cold war but cut the map pool down to nine.
Modern Warfare 2’s rare New Year easter egg finally uncovered
Modern Warfare 2 players have uncovered a bit of an Easter Egg with the New Year’s bundle that only appears after you’ve eliminated an enemy. Over the years, Call of Duty has dipped into the cosmetics market with character skins and guns, but it’s taken on a new life with the rise of Call of Duty: Warzone and newer titles. Players can now splash the cash on everything from weapon skins, gun stickers, and even calling cards.
Respawn acknowledges major Apex Legends server issues after January 10 update
Apex Legends players are reporting outages and server problems following the game’s January 10 update. The days of Apex Legends having serious server issues after updates appeared to be long gone after the developers committed to executing clean season launches back in Season 11, but old problems have crept back in after the Spellbound Collection Event update went live.
Zekrom weaknesses & best counters in Pokemon Go
Zekrom is returning to 5-Star Raid Battles in Pokemon Go, so we’ve put together details of its weaknesses and the best counters to help you defeat it. As part of the Twinkling Fantasy event, the Unova region’s Dragon/Electric-type Zekrom is making an appearance in 5-Star Raids along with its signature Charged Move Fusion Bolt for the first time ever.
Hilarious Kiriko bug in Overwatch 2 reveals the worst time to teleport
A ridiculous Overwatch 2 bug has revealed that Kiriko’s teleport isn’t actually helpful on every occasion. Due to a split-second issue that occurs in the spawn room, it’s possible a Swift Step can actually lead to your demise. When it comes to getting out of danger in...
Fortnite temporarily disables divisive Shockwave Hammer
Epic Games has temporarily removed the Shockwave Hammer, a divisive weapon that launched alongside Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The Shockwave Hammer counted among the many new additions to the battle royale’s fourth chapter. For some, it quickly became a fan favorite, too, thanks in large part to its two firing options.
Pokemon Go player is speechless after perfect Lucky Galarian Moltres trade
Pokemon Go fans are still struggling to catch the Galarian Birds, but one lucky fan has scored big after a trade provides a Perfect, Lucky Galarian Moltres for their team. Pokemon Go players have been attempting to track down and capture the elusive Galarian Legendary Birds since their debut during the summer of 2022. Tied to the Daily Adventure Incense, the birds all have a tendency to flee immediately after being encountered and also have low catch rates that can make a successful throw difficult to manage.
Where to find the Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The Focus Sash is a staple in Pokemon’s competitive battling scene and players can get one for free in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Focus Sash in Generation 9. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of Held Items, along with...
Killjoy dominating pro Valorant meta as Chamber pick rate craters
The days of seeing a Chamber in almost every professional Valorant match seem to have come to an end as Killjoy has become pro teams’ preferred Sentinel in the North American Challengers Open Qualifier after changes to both agents in recent patches. Teams in North America battled it out...
Warzone 2 player channels Assassin’s Creed skills for incredible stealth takedowns
A Warzone 2 TikToker has turned the game’s third-person mode into a full-fledged Assassin’s Creed experience. Warzone 2 has proven to be an excellent sandbox experience for the game’s most creative players, and TikToker carnivul has turned the game into a different experience entirely. Leaning on the...
