The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/9): Shenandoah, Creston, CR-B win tight games
(KMAland) -- Creston won a thriller with Red Oak, Audubon knocked off Mo Valley, CR-B and Shenandoah got tight wins & more from Monday in KMAland boys basketball. Cael Turner put in 20 points while Logan Anson had 15 and Jake Hoyt and Ethan Crawford both went for 11 to lead Creston.
kmaland.com
Martin Blog (1/10): 10 teams up, Creston, AHSTW, Ar-We-Va, Glidden-Ralston in latest KMAland GBB Rankings
(KMAland) -- Day 10 & Blog 10 of 2023. Last Tuesday, I re-introduced the KMAland Girls Basketball Power Rankings. It was such a hit, that I figured I would go ahead and do that again. Even if it wasn’t a hit, that was my plan all along. So….away we go.
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley (MO) girls ready for Fairfax Tournament
(Burlington Junction) -- The Nodaway Valley (MO) girls come into this week's Fairfax Tournament as one of the favorites after a 10-4 start. While the Thunder have won way more than they’ve lost this year, it's the four losses to St. Joseph Christian, North Platte, East Atchison and Savannah that stick out to head coach Mitch Barnes.
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (1/9): Shenandoah sweeps triangular
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept a triangular, Southeast Warren picked up a couple wins & much more from KMAland bowling on Monday. Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (424) Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (358) Other Shenandoah scores: Jaylan Gray 339, Hannah Stearns 303, Courtney Hodge 299, Emma Herr 290. Tri-Center scores: Abigail...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (1/7): Creston wins in Ottumwa, 9 others place in top five
(KMAland) -- Creston won in Ottumwa while Shenandoah, Harlan, Riverside, Coon Rapids-Bayard, TJ, Heelan, Savannah, Falls City and Conestoga all had top-five finishes on Saturday in KMAland wrestling. MID-BUCHANAN TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah had 323 points and finished in fifth place at the Mid-Buchanan Invitational. Maryville was sixth with 260 while Rock...
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (1/7): LC swims in Johnston, Sioux City at Linn-Mar
(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central swim team took fourth in Johnston while Sioux City was fifth in the loaded Linn-Mar Invitational. Check out the recap from each meet below. Lewis Central had 185 points and finished fourth in Johnston. Patrick Chase led the way for the Titans with a first place finish in the 100 yard freestyle (50.62) and a third in the 200 yard freestyle.
kmaland.com
SHS gets Winter X Games spirit
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School is stressing school spirit this week in the dead of winter. Students and staff are involved in a long list of activities during the high school's Winter X Games celebration. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Shenandoah High School Principal Andrew Christensen says Winter X Games is the school's winter version of Homecoming.
kmaland.com
John Herbert "Herb" Beggs, 89, Mound City, Missouri
Location: First Christian Church, Mound City, Missouri. The family will receive friends after the service in the basement of the church. Memorials: Tiffany Heights Nursing Home, Mound City, or the donor's choice. Funeral Home: Local Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery:
kmaland.com
Mike Wright
Service: VisitationName: Mike Wright Pronunciation: Age: 46 From: Malvern, IA Previous: Day …
kmaland.com
Rev. Claude J. Wood, 94, of Atlantic, IA
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA.
kmaland.com
Anita "Sue" Miller, 69, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Sue peacefully passed away on Friday evening, January 6, 2023, surrounded by family at her son's house in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
The historic Slatten House in Harrison County, Missouri near Bethany was renovated and restored to its time period
The Slatten House is also referred to as Slatten Thousand Acres. It's located near Bethany, Missouri in Harrison County. The Italianate house sits on a square of 1,000 acres. The history of this property being passed down from generation to generation has so much to say in itself. The home is now privately owned.
kmaland.com
Atchison County rollover wreck injures 1
(Rock Port) -- A Neosho, Missouri woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 4 miles west of Rock Port shortly after 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2009 Honda Fit driven by 74-year-old Lillie Smith was northbound when it exited the west shoulder. After the driver overcorrected, the vehicle returned to the roadway and skidded off the west shoulder into the median. Smith's vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels, blocking the interstate's southbound lanes.
kmaland.com
Quitman woman hurt in Nodaway County accident
(Quitman) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred a mile north of Quitman on Missouri Highway 113 at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2003 Kia Sorrento driven by 80-year-old Donna Younglove of Quiman was southbound on 113 when the vehicle crested a hill--where the driver's vison was obscured by the sun. The vehicle exited the west side of the roadway, traveled back across the center line, then exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the east side of the roadway.
Father and son find elk antler attached to skull plate while fishing in Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A father and son found an elk antler attached to a skull plate while fishing in Worth County, Missouri. Sam Clarkson and his dad Ben found the antler while fishing on Sowards Ford Access on the Grand River. The Missouri Department of Conservation said, “an MDC agent issued a Wildlife Disposition […]
theperrynews.com
Ronnie Dean Swigert of West Des Moines
Ronnie Dean Swigert, 71, of West Des Moines passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Ronnie was born Sept. 4, 1951, at the city hospital in Sheldon, Iowa, the son of Clarence and Muriel (Grimm) Swigert. His family lived in Sheldon...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany woman injured in accident near Albany
Bethany, MO: A Bethany woman was injured in an accident near Albany last week when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a large concrete culvert.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin
Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home. Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
kmaland.com
Shen board backs at-risk program bucks
(Shenandoah) -- Numerous programs helping at-risk students in the Shenandoah School District are getting much-needed funding. By unanimous vote at an extremely short meeting late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board approved a request to the School Budget Review Committee for the modified supplemental amount and supplemental state aid for the 2023-24 Dropout Prevention Program. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says more $288,000 is requested to expenditures necessary to implement the district's at-risk and dropout prevention programs for next school year.
