(Quitman) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred a mile north of Quitman on Missouri Highway 113 at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities say a 2003 Kia Sorrento driven by 80-year-old Donna Younglove of Quiman was southbound on 113 when the vehicle crested a hill--where the driver's vison was obscured by the sun. The vehicle exited the west side of the roadway, traveled back across the center line, then exited the east side of the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing north off the east side of the roadway.

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO