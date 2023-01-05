Read full article on original website
Sutphin, Arnold Cereal
Arnold Cereal Sutphin, 76, of Christiansburg departed this world to be with his heavenly father on January 4, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ozie Lee Sutphin. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Bonnie Morris Sutphin,...
McDaniel, Jr., Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee McDaniel, Jr., 64, of Dublin, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was retired from Radford Army Ammunitions Plant and a U. S. Army Veteran. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lee McDaniel, Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Joe and Mary Morgan. Survivors include his mother,...
Bailey, Robert Lee
Robert Lee Bailey, 87 of Pembroke, VA departed this life January 9, 2023 in the care of Heritage Hall-Rich Creek. Born in Giles County, VA on October 13, 1935 he was a son of the late Dan and Sarah Bailey. Robert was a painter by trade. During his life, he...
Hurt, Brett Justin
Brett Justin Hurt, 38 of Roanoke, VA departed this life suddenly on January 5, 2023 in Roanoke County, VA. Born on December 24, 1984 in Roanoke, Virginia he was a son of Elizabeth Wilhelm Overstreet and the late Byron Bentley Hurt. Brett faithfully served his country as a soldier in...
McCroskey, Thomas William
Thomas William McCroskey “Tommy”, 74 of Blacksburg, Virginia departed this life January 5, 2023 in the care of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Giles County on December 9, 1948, Tommy was a son of the late Morell “Fuzzy” McCroskey and Clara Beckner McCroskey. Tommy was...
Wade, Reba Cox
Reba Cox Wade, 94 passed gently at her home with her children, Sue Quesenberry and Brad Wade by her side. She is the daughter of James Pogue and Jessie Mae Altizer Cox. She is survived by a sister and brother, Glenda Dehart, (Arnold), and Allen Cox. Also surviving are her daughter in law, Deniese Wade, grandchildren Adrianne Mullins, and Ashley Meyer, and nine great-grandchildren.
Quesenberry, Gary Douglas
Gary Douglas Quesenberry, 68, of Radford, left his earthly body and went home to live with his eternal father on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. He was retired from New River Industries. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Friel and Ibra...
Sonner, Freddie Samuel
Freddie Samuel Sonner, age 56 of Pulaski passed away early Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home with his family. Born July 6, 1966 in Pulaski he was the son of Freddie W. Sonner & Willie Florence Dean Sonner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Crowder Sonner, Uncle, James P. Sonner and very special person in his life, Carson Burks “Happy”.
Surface, Harry Linwood
Harry Linwood Surface 97, of Pulaski Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Doris by his side on January 7th, 2023. He was born April 23rd,1925 in Pulaski, Virginia. preceding are parents Irene Dixson Surface. James Ezra Surface, sisters – Beatrice, Mary brothers – Hensel, Bill, Bryce and brother-in-law and life long friend – Lonnie Mel Cash.
Blacksburg Selects English as First Career Rescue Chief
This week the Town of Blacksburg announced that long time Rescue volunteer David English will soon take the helm as the first career Rescue Chief in the town’s history. In 2003, English joined Blacksburg Rescue Squad as a volunteer. In the years to follow, he would serve as Lieutenant and Captain, before being appointed Volunteer Chief in 2015.
Corvin, Timothy Lee
Timothy (Tim) Lee Corvin, age 64, peacefully departed his earthly life at home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Preceding in death is father Luther Neal Corvin, mother Florence Aileen Corvin, and brothers, Lester and Marlon Corvin. He is survived by his devoted wife of 43 years, Patricia Corvin; daughter, Jennifer...
Child abduction leads to 15 year sentence
Nancy Fridley pleaded guilty to child abduction and other related charges in Giles County, and was sentenced to serve fifteen years, court documents show. The charges were placed after she took a child from a Giles County church in May 2021. Lawyers said Fridley told her boyfriend, Bobby Taylor, she...
1/15: Waldron Fitness Open House
Waldron Fitness Open House Sunday, January 15th 2-4pm. Drop in anytime at 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville. Meet fitness instructors, preview various class formats, look around the gym, check out our equipment and plan your workout regimen!. Have questions about certain exercises or programs? Come in and we will help...
Little River Road Crash
At approximately 7:40 AM on January 8th, 2023 the NRV 911 Center received a call in reference to a motor vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Little River Rd. in Montgomery County. The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River. Sheriff’s Deputies as...
