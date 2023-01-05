ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Related
wvtm13.com

2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County

FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over

An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
SALEM, AL
WSFA

Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
LEE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

PREP NOTEBOOK: Edgewood Academy basketball wraps up impressive road trip

The Edgewood Academy basketball teams wrapped up a month-long road trip this weekend, and they did so in impressive fashion. The two teams went on the road and swept area opponent Autauga Academy. The Edgewood Academy girls beat Autauga, 46-19, while the boys won, 47-40. The two teams have not...
ELMORE, AL
wvtm13.com

Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
HAYNEVILLE, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn

A Friday evening crash near Auburn killed one man and injured three others, officials said. Gudiel A. Lopez, of Opelika, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 280, two miles east of Auburn, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Lopez was a passenger in a Ford van...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘Significant damage’ in Montgomery neighborhood after possible tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed, members of the city council and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL

