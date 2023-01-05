Yoemen successful at MT Rice Tourney

Last week, the Cameron Yoemen basketball team participated in the MT Rice Tournament. The Yoemen had lots of success in the tournament, going 3-1.

They played one game on Wednesday against Australia TT and defeated them 53-37. The Yoemen played two games on Thursday. The first was against the Glenn Rose Tigers, and they would lose 65-56. The second game was the Robinson Rockets, and they demolished the Rockets 73-43.

Their final game of the tournament came on Friday against the Groesbeck Goats. Cameron came out on top, winning 60-59.

The Cameron Yoemen returned to district play on Tuesday as they traveled to Lorena to take on the Leopards. The Yoemen had a tough night, losing 71-37.

Up next, they will host the Little River Academy Bumblebees. The game will be on Friday and tip off is set for 7 p.m.

Lady Yoe

The Cameron Lady Yoe basketball team returned to district play on Tuesday as they traveled to Lorena to take on the Lady Leopards. The Lady Yoe had a rough night, losing 45-19.

Up next, they will host the Little River Academy Lady Bees. The game will be on Friday and tip off is set for 6:15 p.m.