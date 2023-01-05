Read full article on original website
Big Plans Ahead in Berlin
BERLIN, Md. -- Several businesses are expected to call Berlin home within the next couple of months. The towns mayor recently announced new additions to the Worcester County town, including Roadie Joe's and Forgotten 50 Distilling. Forgotten 50 Distilling should be opened by March of this year. Jason Myers, chef...
January Restaurant Specials in Ocean City Md
Winter in Ocean City – deserted beaches perfect for a quiet walk, an empty Boardwalk where you can cycle all day long, and lots and lots of restaurant specials! Here are a few of our favorites:. 28th Street Pit n Pub. 28th St. Pit-n-Pub has lots of weekly off...
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
NEW PRICE! Home in Ridings of Rehoboth - Only Minutes to the Beaches in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park!
This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch home located on a premium home site where no homes can be built behind it, featuring all on one floor living, open floor plan, hardwood floors, granite counters, first floor primary suite with a luxury bath with seated shower, walk-in closets, sunroom, laundry room, mud room, screened porch, and lawn irrigation with its own well. All of this is in the community of The Ridings at Rehoboth where you can enjoy the community center, exercise room, pool, and just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and the beaches in downtown Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, and Cape Henlopen State Park.
Rehoboth, Lewes, Indian River fire companies fight Angola Beach blaze Jan. 8
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched at 10:31 a.m., Jan. 8, to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development for a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, RBVFC units reported the home was well involved in fire. Rehoboth Beach units were assisted by the Lewes Fire Department,...
Winter Weekend Stock Up Sale at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach
Shop Tanger Outlets' Winter Weekend sale for the best deals of the season! During this 4-day sale enjoy extra savings at your favorite name brand outlet stores from Friday, January 13th - Monday, January 16th! Visit TANGER DEALS for the latest sales and coupon information. PLUS, download the Tanger App on your iPhone or Android smartphone for additional great offers!
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern Shore
There are so many places to get a sweet treat in Maryland. We've got Fisher's Popcorn, Candy Kitchen, and Island Creamery, along with countless other small, locally-owned dessert shops. Here are a few places on the peninsula where you can get cupcakes, pies, ice cream cones, and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth.
OPA Reports Vandalism At Skate Park
OCEAN PINES – Officials in Ocean Pines were forced to close the community’s skate park last week to address vandalism that had occurred at the property. Though the amenity reopened last Friday, officials say they will continue to monitor the skate park after the most recent bout of vandalism. After learning of the property damage last Wednesday, crews spent the following days making the necessary repairs.
Milton Elementary FAME students delight audience with musical numbers
Milton Elementary FAME students delighted teachers and family members with an after-school holiday musical performance in the school auditorium Dec. 14. Students sang and danced their way through musical numbers focused on becoming proper elves by learning to spread joy, celebrate, prepare for snow, and most importantly, have fun. Songs...
NEW LISTING-904 N BAY SHORE DR-BROADKILL BEACH
904 N Bay Shore Drive, Milton, DE 19968 ~ ARE YOU LOOKING FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! This beach home is sure going to check all your boxes and if you desire more then the current finishes that are being offered there is still time for the builder to custom design the home to your needs. 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is perfect for your primary or secondary residence. 3 Bedroom and 2 bathrooms on main level with a beautiful deck that is perfect for enjoying the sea breezes! Upper level has a wonderful spacious gourmet kitchen with island and soft close cabinets, stainless steel appliances, dining area, breakfast bar, great room, and primary suite with primary bath. Extra home features include hardwood floors, tankless hot water heater, and offers an option to add an elevator as an upgrade. Take in the outdoors and enjoy another deck with an amazing covered porch! After a long day at the beach you can come home and step into your outside shower to rinse off the sand between your toes! Being only 6 lots to the beach access makes for a short and convenient walk to the beach. Contact us today to setup a consultation with the builder and start turning your dream beach home into a reality.
Celebrating the big 30 with the Cape Gazette in Saint Croix
Carol Schreiber of Rehoboth Beach and her daughter, Sara, recently went to Saint Croix to celebrate Sara’s 30th birthday. They enjoyed a jeep tour and a snorkeling tour in the sparkling, turquoise water. Carol and Sara absolutely loved Christiansted, the largest town in Saint Croix, and all of its quaint restaurants and shops. They had a fabulous time with the Gazette as they celebrated Sara on the beautiful island.
Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion
SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – January 6, 2023
This aerial photo shows the creation of the Inlet in August 1933 and the separation between Ocean City and Assateague Island from the most historic storm to ever hit the region. The photo clearly shows the existence of a new 50-foot wide, eight-foot deep Inlet at the south end of...
Accepting An Offer
Your real estate agent has just brought you an offer on your home, and you want to think about it. You would like your agent to contact the other people who have shown an interest in your home. Whether your home has been listed for three days or three months, there is always a desire to hold out for a better offer, and sellers can feel considerable resistance to making a decision.
Two Crashes in Area of Route 24 & Plantations Road in Lewes Thursday
Lewes and Rehoboth Beach fire and EMS responded to a crash Thursday just before 11:30 at the intersection of Route 24 and Plantations Road. Delaware State Police say a Nissan driven by an 87 year old Millsboro woman made a left turn from Route 24 onto Plantations Road and collided with a westbound Honda driven by a 45 year old Millsboro man. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with possible injuries – the driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. The driver of the Honda was not injured.
15 Best Restaurants In Ocean City MD You Must Try
Are you ready to try some of the best restaurants in Ocean City? The mouthwatering menus and impeccable locations of these restaurants are sure to leave you speechless! Ocean City is known for its boardwalk, delicious salt water taffy, and for being the White Marlin Capital of the World. This...
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
One-Year-Old Killed In Tragic Accident Near Harrington
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred yesterday afternoon just south of Harrington. Officials said on January 7, 2023, at approximately 2:44 p.m., a 2019 Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a 2022 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard. The driver of the Fiesta attempted to change lanes and move from the right lane into the left lane.
