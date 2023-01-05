Read full article on original website
Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal
Work group hears presentation on projected demand for cannabis after it becomes legal later this year. The post Consultants tell work group cannabis sales in Maryland could reach $1B after it’s legal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Dispatch
Site Plan Approved For Mobile Home Park Expansion
SNOW HILL– Plans for the expansion of a West Ocean City mobile home park moved ahead last week following approval by county officials. The Worcester County Planning Commission last Thursday voted unanimously to approve a site plan for Salt Life Park. The project consists of a 34-lot expansion of an existing manufactured home park on Old Bridge Road.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
The Dispatch
Worcester’s Latest Property Assessments Increase 31%
BERLIN – State property value reassessments announced this week revealed significant increases across Maryland but in Worcester County, the changes were even more pronounced. The State Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) this week announced the results of the triennial reassessment of residential and commercial properties across Maryland and...
delawarepublic.org
Delaware's COVID numbers are rising after the holidays
Once again, COVID numbers are rising in Delaware post holidays. The number of new COVID cases have been rising steadily over the past month with a 7-day average at 218.1 on the state’s My Healthy Community tracker. At the beginning of December, it was at just below 178. There...
Bay Net
WMDT.com
Activists address environmental concerns on the shore ahead of upcoming MD legislative session
MARYLAND – Lawmakers and activist across the state of Maryland met with a common goal of safeguarding the environment at the 4th annual Eastern Shore Environmental Legislative Summit. The event was sponsored by Lower Eastern Shore Group of the Maryland Sierra Club, Shore Rivers, and the Maryland Legislative Coalition.
easternshorepost.com
COVID rates increase on Eastern Shore with arrival of the winter season
COVID-19 cases on the Eastern Shore are trending upward with the arrival of winter, similarly to last year. Still, vaccination and other measures are keeping the death rate low compared to earlier in the pandemic, before vaccines were available. The seven-day moving average of new cases for the Eastern Shore...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
WBOC
Delaware Announces "Operation Braking Point"
DELAWARE - Delaware State Police and Delaware Office of Highway Safety made the traffic enforcement campaign announcement on Monday. Delaware officials say "Operation Braking Point" is a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of traffic fatalities that occurred on Delaware roadways last year. The campaign will...
3 property tax bills up for hearing Wednesday
Three bills that would raise real estate tax credits are on the docket for the Delaware House of Representatives Education Committee. With the state now projected to have a surplus of nearly $1 billion – the third year in a row for such extraordinary income – a Democrat and a Republic representative are moving to give older residents a bigger ... Read More
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
wypr.org
Maryland's consumption of marijuana outpaces average, sets stage for high recreational demand
Maryland residents are expected to consume copious amounts of cannabis — as much as 1.8 million pounds of marijuana plants grown mostly in state — at least that’s what consultants told state lawmakers on Thursday. For the state to capture its best return on such a growing market, analysts told Maryland General Assembly lawmakers this week that levying a tax rate no higher than 20% would be ideal for state coffers and consumer market dynamics.
Cape Gazette
mocoshow.com
Maryland Ranked 19th in WalletHub’s ‘2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family’ List
With rampant inflation making raising children much more costly than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Raise a Family. Maryland was ranked 19th overall, coming in at 8th place for ‘affordability’ and 10th place for ‘education & child care.’
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Cape Gazette
WJLA
Maryland hospitals again reaching capacity: Here's what officials want you to know
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — COVID-19 is only part of the reason, but Maryland hospitals are almost at capacity right now, officials say. Hospitals and emergency rooms are stretched dangerously thin. The Maryland Hospital Association says most hospitals are more than 90% full and many are already at 100% capacity. Wait times in emergency rooms are also reaching record times.
Abortion, guns, cannabis, jobs, to be debated in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday. The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to...
southerntrippers.com
