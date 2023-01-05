Mexican defense secretary says Army and National Guard captured a son of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acquitted in fraud case involving European Union subsidies
PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis acquitted in fraud case involving European Union subsidies. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Special grand jury probing whether Trump, allies broke law in trying to overturn 2020 election in Georgia finishes work
ATLANTA (AP) — Special grand jury probing whether Trump, allies broke law in trying to overturn 2020 election in Georgia finishes work. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
The UN votes to keep key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The UN votes to keep key border crossing from Turkey to Syria’s rebel-held northwest open for critical aid deliveries. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Venezuela orders arrest of exiled lawmakers fighting Maduro
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government has ordered the arrest of three exiled former lawmakers at the forefront of renewed efforts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. Dinorah Figuera leads an all-female team selected last week by fellow opposition politicians to lead the National Assembly that was voted...
