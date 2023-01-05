ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mexican defense secretary says Army and National Guard captured a son of drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
WTOP

Venezuela orders arrest of exiled lawmakers fighting Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s socialist government has ordered the arrest of three exiled former lawmakers at the forefront of renewed efforts to unseat President Nicolas Maduro. Dinorah Figuera leads an all-female team selected last week by fellow opposition politicians to lead the National Assembly that was voted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy