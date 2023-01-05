CHICAGO (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead Chicago State to a 90-70 victory over East-West University on Monday night. Bryce Johnson scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Cougars (4-14). Brent Davis added 17 points to help Chicago State end a seven-game losing streak.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO