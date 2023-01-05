Meet The 30 Women Vying For Zach's Heart On Newest 'Bachelor' Season

There are 30 women vying for Zach's heart on The Bachelor in the new season, which premieres later this month. He'll be led by host Jesse Palmer in the hunt for love. But interestingly enough, that journey started way earlier than any other Bachelor contestant before him.
At the conclusion of The Bachelorette 's live finale episode, it was announced Zach would be the next Bachelor. It didn't come as a surprise, as he was a fan favorite from the jump. His relationship with Rachel was emotional, all-consuming and, you guessed it, dramatic! Zach's announcement, however, was met with a surprise — he met five women from the cast that night . America ultimately decided who would get the First Impression Rose, and that was 24-year-old entrepreneur Brianna from New Jersey.
Before we meet the rest of the women, here's a bit about Zach, per ABC's website:
An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through. A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.
Here's a look at the 30 women featured on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor :
Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Monday, January 23.
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
