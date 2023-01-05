Meet The 30 Women Vying For Zach's Heart On Newest 'Bachelor' Season

Photo: ABC

It's that time again — a new The Bachelor season is fast approaching!

After a doozy of a year, including Clayton Echard 's declaration of love to not one, not two, but three women, and Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey 's double The Bachelorette season that ended in a whirlwind of drama, it's time for Zach Shallcross to hand out his share of roses. ABC revealed the cast of "the most dramatic season yet" earlier this week — and we have all the juicy details for you.

There are 30 women vying for Zach's heart on The Bachelor in the new season, which premieres later this month. He'll be led by host Jesse Palmer in the hunt for love. But interestingly enough, that journey started way earlier than any other Bachelor contestant before him.

At the conclusion of The Bachelorette 's live finale episode, it was announced Zach would be the next Bachelor. It didn't come as a surprise, as he was a fan favorite from the jump. His relationship with Rachel was emotional, all-consuming and, you guessed it, dramatic! Zach's announcement, however, was met with a surprise — he met five women from the cast that night . America ultimately decided who would get the First Impression Rose, and that was 24-year-old entrepreneur Brianna from New Jersey.

Before we meet the rest of the women, here's a bit about Zach, per ABC's website:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of "The Bachelorette" with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through. A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

Here's a look at the 30 women featured on Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor :

Olivia M. Age: 25 Occupation: Stylist Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio When she's not working hard at her career, Olivia loves going to hot yoga, trying new restaurants and cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch TV.

Gabi Age: 25 Occupation: Account executive Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como.

Lekha Age: 29 Occupation: Financial advisor Hometown: Miami, Florida Lekha is ready to find "the one," and while her parent's marriage was arranged, they are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way.

Kaity Age: 27 Occupation: ER nurse Hometown: Austin, Texas Kaity can't wait to start a family and said that if a man didn't want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her.

Viktoria E. Age: 29 Occupation: Nanny Hometown: Vienna, Austria Viktoria enjoys listening to country music and dreams of visiting Hawaii one day.

Madison Age: 26 Occupation: Business owner Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota When it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal, and Madison wouldn't have it any other way.

Bailey Age: 27 Occupation: Executive recruiter Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee Bailey is passionate about health and wellness and hopes to one day own her own business in the wellness world.

Katherine Age: 26 Occupation: Registered nurse Hometown: Tampa, Florida Katherine's career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match.

Cara Age: 27 Occupation: Corporate recruiter Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania When she isn't hustling in the office, she's jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City.

Davia Age: 25 Occupation: Marketing manager Hometown: Charleston, South Carolina Davia loves dancing, listening to Lizzo and reading romance novels like "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo."

Aly Age: 26 Occupation: Healthcare strategist Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia Nothing makes her happier than her goldendoodle named Texas, so hopefully, Zach can handle a little puppy love because these two are a package deal!

Genevie Age: 26 Occupation: Neonatal nurse Hometown: Baltimore City, Maryland When she's not working, Genevie loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports and spending time with her family.

Olivia L. Age: 24 Occupation: Patient care technician Hometown: Rochester, New York While basketball was her first love, she's built a life outside of her sport, working full-time in healthcare, and has her dreams set on helping others as a physician assistant.

Greer Age: 24 Occupation: Medical sales rep Hometown: Houston, Texas Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality.

Cat Age: 26 Occupation: Dancer Hometown: New York, New York Cat is a free spirit who isn't afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude.

Brianna Age: 24 Occupation: Entrepreneur Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old.

Kimberly Age: 30 Occupation: Hospitality manager Hometown: Los Angeles, California The Puerto Rican beauty's ideal date night would include watching the sunset at the beach with a picnic dinner.

Christina Age: 26 Occupation: Content creator Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together.

Vanessa Age: 23 Occupation: Restaurant marketer Hometown: Baton Rouge, Louisiana Vanessa works in marketing and strives to be as successful as marketing genius Kris Jenner one day.

Jess Age: 23 Occupation: E-commerce coordinator Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song.

Kylee Age: 25 Occupation: Postpartum nurse Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina She is passionate about helping new mothers and can't wait to have a baby of her own ASAP.

Ariel Age: 28 Occupation: Marketing executive Hometown: New York, New York Ariel comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family and is looking to find love like her parents have.

Charity Age: 26 Occupation: Child and family therapist Hometown: Columbus, Georgia Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives.

Holland Age: 24 Occupation: Insurance marketer Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida Pilates and spending time at the beach in her home state of Florida are also important parts of Holland's life, and it would be a huge plus if she could meet someone to enjoy her favorite things with her.

Sonia Age: 29 Occupation: Project manager Hometown: Long Island, New York While she's a city girl, for now, Sonia is hoping to move to the suburbs one day with her man and raise three golden retrievers.

Becca Age: 25 Occupation: Nursing student Hometown: Burbank, California She comes from a close-knit Mexican American family and was raised by her mom, who she says is the person she loves most in this world.

Brooklyn Age: 25 Occupation: Rodeo racer Hometown: Stillwater, Oklahoma At just 13 years old, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science.

Victoria J. Age: 30 Occupation: Make-up artist Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas Her parents have been married for over 40 years, and Victoria has her heart set on finding a love like theirs.

Mercedes Age: 24 Occupation: Non-profit case manager Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa While Mercedes loves a night out on the town in Nashville, she also enjoys staying in and cuddling with her dog.

Anastasia Age: 30 Occupation: Content marketing manager Hometown: San Diego, California In her free time, Anastasia enjoys watching the "Harry Potter" movies, visiting her family in Greece and vibing out to Rufus Du Sol's music.

Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on Monday, January 23.