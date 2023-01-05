Read full article on original website
truthBtold2022
4d ago
I love animals. And I feel if you love your animal as much as I do it would be YOUR duty as the owner to protect them at all cost, as I do. If I am able to keep my pit bull IN my yard ALL of you can do the same. What he did was very malicious. Clearly he hated animals. But note I will protect my dog from human AND other dogs that poses a threat to me or mine🤨.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further NoticeUncovering FloridaBrooksville, FL
Young Adults Celebrate Graduation With Help From CareerSourceModern GlobePasco County, FL
Weekend Temperatures Promise Great Manatee Spotting Opportunities in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Related
villages-news.com
Suspect with drugs apprehended in handicapped parking spot at Walmart
A suspect with drugs was apprehended in a handicapped parking spot at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a black Hyundai Sonata at about 11 p.m. Friday parked in the handicapped spot, according to an arrest report. Michael Sondervan, 28, of...
ocala-news.com
Arson suspect arrested in Marion County after fleeing deputies, hiding in tree
A 39-year-old arson suspect was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he fled from deputies and attempted to hide in a tree. On Sunday, January 1, an MCSO deputy located a male arson suspect, identified as Jessie James Kropp, who was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Highway 318 in Citra, according to MCSO.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto woman arrested for trying to use someone else’s urine for drug test
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Jan. 5 for violation of probation. She then tried to use another person’s urine for her urine sample and admitted to possessing Fentanyl after being caught. Upon arrival at the State of Florida Probation and Parole office in Inverness, deputies...
Woman facing murder charges in deaths of Florida couple murdered in retirement community
A woman who allegedly murdered a Florida couple in their senior living community has been successfully extradited from Georgia and charged with the crimes.
villages-news.com
Suspect tracked down in holiday brawl that sent man to The Villages hospital
An alleged attacker has been tracked down in a holiday brawl that sent an injured man to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Robert Anthony Della Flora Jr., 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant charging him with a felony county of aggravated battery.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man jailed after allegedly ripping off woman who traveled out of town for funeral
A Lady Lake man has been jailed after allegedly ripping off a woman who traveled out of town for a funeral. Michael James Hendrix, 29, was arrested in Arkansas on warrants charging him with grand theft and burglary. He was booked this past week at the Lake County Jail. Hendrix...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect enters plea in connection with Margarita Republic arrest
A drunk driving suspect has entered a plea in connection with her arrest after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Ann Moldenhauer, 23, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment in Lake County Court. She remains free on $1,000 bond.
1 killed, 1 injured after argument turns violent in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was killed and another hospitalized after an argument-turned-shooting Friday night, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a new release, investigators believe that two male family members were in an argument at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. The dispute escalated when the two […]
Woman accused of killing retired Mount Dora couple faces murder charges
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing a Mount Dora couple appeared before a Lake County judge for the first time Saturday. Vickie Williams was arrested earlier this week in Georgia after being accused of driving a car belonging to Darryl and Sharon Getman. The couple was...
ocala-news.com
Two drivers trauma alerted after crash in northeast Ocala
Two drivers were trauma alerted to a local hospital on Sunday afternoon after their vehicles collided near an intersection in Ocala. Shortly before 2:55 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the 2400 block of NE 49th Terrace due to reports of a motor vehicle accident.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
WESH
FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
Newborn baby left in 'safe haven box' and founders said it was 'just a matter of time'
A newborn baby became the first to be left in a 'safe haven box' in Florida more than two years after it was installed for use by members of the public. Ocala Fire Rescue shared a press release on 5 January to announce the arrival of the department's 'first surrendered newborn' following the introduction of the box in December 2020.
mycbs4.com
Ocala woman arrested for breaking into a woman's home and starting a fire
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), an Ocala woman was arrested for breaking into a woman's home and intentionally starting a fire. Yesterday a deputy arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, after responding to a home regarding a burglary. The Sheriff's Office says Fararo-Curran went into the home entering multiple...
villages-news.com
Traffic stop in The Villages leads to arrest of woman wanted on Columbia County warrant
A traffic stop in The Villages led to the arrest of a woman wanted on Columbia County warrant. Kia Marie Jeffery, 26, of Fort White, was driving a black Ford SUV shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday when she was pulled over for an expired registration at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Avenida Central, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Teen shot at Wekiva High School, suspect at large, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. — A teenage boy was shot at Wekiva High School Friday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 9:10 p.m. arrived at the school for reports of a shooting and found a male in his teens who had been shot. The teen was...
fox13news.com
Two adults shot at home in Brooksville, Hernando deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot at a home on Powell Road in Brooksville Friday evening, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said at around 9:18 p.m., they responded to the home about a reported shooting. Two adults were found shot, and the sheriff's office said their...
palmcoastobserver.com
Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car
Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
villages-news.com
Serial shoplifter arrested at Publix in The Villages
A resident of The Villages with previous shoplifting convictions was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Publix grocery store. Laura Gillette, 53, who lives at 609 St. Andrews Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, entered the store at La Plaza Grande at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and removed several prepaid bags from a customer’s cart, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The New York native walked down the aisles and loaded $171 worth of merchandise into the bags.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly knocks woman to ground in golf cart road rage incident
A Villager allegedly knocked a woman to the ground in an apparent golf cart road rage incident. The woman and her husband had been driving separate golf carts at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Quartz Avenue in the Village of Dunedin when they were passed by 62-year-old Frank Diliddo of the Village of Dunedin, who was also traveling in a golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Diliddo passed them because he believed they were driving too slowly, the woman told deputies. He later slammed on his brakes and began following the couple.
Fox News
927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 7