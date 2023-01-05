Read full article on original website
Related
NFL legend Michael Irvin on Damar Hamlin: 'You may lose a limb, but you never thought you would lose a life'
NFL great Michael Irvin talked about the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Tuesday in a radio interview and offered his own perspective on the ordeal.
Damar Hamlin 'didn't expect' Tee Higgins to 'launch his body' into him, ESPN's Bart Scott says
ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott believes Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin wasn't expecting the Bengals' Tee Higgins to "launch" himself into his body before his collapse.
Ex-NFL star Carson Palmer on postponed Bills-Bengals matchup: 'I don’t think you can replay this game'
Former NFL star Carson Palmer weighed in on what the league should do with the postponed Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
Christina Hall recovers in hyperbaric chamber after revealing she has lead and mercury poisoning
Christina Hall revealed she has lead and mercury poisoning. The "Flip or Flop" star announced the news on Instagram, speculating her condition is from flipping "gross" houses.
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur, announces transfer to Colorado
Deion Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, has announced his transfer to the University of Colorado, joining his father after playing at Jackson State.
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
Bengals' Tee Higgins' family slams suggestion wide receiver was at fault for Damar Hamlin situation
The family of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins slammed any notion that their son was to blame for what happened to Damar Hamlin.
Ben Carson reacts to name being removed from Detroit high school: Ideology trumping purpose of institutions
Former Health & Human Services Secretary Ben Carson sounded off Monday after Detroit's school board voted to strip his name from a school in the city.
'Leave now': Biden issues dire warning on monster winter storm sweeping US
President Biden warned travelers to "leave now" or face canceled plans amid a massive winter storm sweeping the U
Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Fox News
927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1