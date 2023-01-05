Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Might Face Another Prison Sentence

Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, could be sent back to prison this week, his lawyer announced this Thursday.

Schlichter, just months after completing an 11-year prison sentence stemming from fraud charges, was found unresponsive in a Hilton Inn this past June after police received reports of an overdose.

Officers collected a substance from his room that later tested positive for cocaine, a direct violation of the terms of his release.

Schlichter reportedly faces up to 14 months in prison for his latest offense.

According to Schlichter's attorney, Steven S. Nolder, the former Buckeye quarterback was charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. He's set to appear in court this Friday.

Given Schlichter's criminal history, Nolder isn't certain of the length of sentence Judge Michael H. Watson might impose.

"The judge can say, 'Boom, eight months. We’re going to start that today,'" Schlichter's lawyer said . "He can do 14 months or he can say, 'Get your head out of your ass, get your head with the program, we’ll come back in three months and see where you're at'."

In September of 2011, Schlichter plead guilty to a ticket scheme that illegally obtained millions of dollars from victims. He would promise college and NFL tickets to buyers, keep the cash, and fail to deliver on his word.

Schlichter was sentenced and initially released on bond, but was later taken back into custody following a failed drug test. In May of 2012, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison - 11 years at the Federal Correctional Institute in Florence, Colorado and 10 years in an Ohio penitentiary.

The two sentences were meant to be served concurrently, meaning he could be released with good behavior in August of 2020. Schlichter, unfortunately, failed to break his bad habits inside of prison.

Months before his scheduled release in 2020, Schlichter was reportedly " having women outside the prison place bets for him ." After officials caught wind of the illegal gambling, he was banned from his email for 90 days.

Schlichter was ultimately released in 2021.

Ron O'Brien, a former Franklin County prosecutor, said after Schlichter's release that, "he is past the point of rehabilitation."

More information is likely to emerge following his appearance in court tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. EST.