Look: Major Fox Sports Personality Reacts To The Skip Bayless Incident

By Milo Taibi
 4 days ago

Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless has been sharply criticized this week. The co-host of Undisputed published a tweet during Monday Night Football comparing the importance of Damar Hamlin's health with the game's implications. Bayless' tweet was widely panned and he's still dealing with the fallout.

When Shannon Sharpe returned to broadcast with Bayless, Skip made a claim that raised eyebrows. In the midst of an exchange with Shannon, Bayless said "nobody here had a problem with that tweet."

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Doug Gottlieb Show , fellow Fox Sports colleague Doug Gottlieb pushed back on that assertion.

"In what world does he think no one had a problem with it when the person sitting across the desk from him clearly had a problem with it," Gottlieb said.

An exasperated Gottlieb would go on to add that he doesn't care what consequences may result from him speaking out against a Fox Sports colleague. He recounted a previous instance of criticizing Bayless, and said he was admonished by the network for doing so.

Those who have followed Bayless' career understand that public backlash following controversial remarks is par for the course. Skip has made a handsome living based on polarizing remarks that spark discourse among his audience.

But his insensitive tweet regarding Hamlin may have touched a nerve in the nation that Skip didn't anticipate. The football world is continuing to pray and hope for Damar's full recovery, and Bayless' crude sentiments could be viewed as unforgivable to some.

Earlier in the week, fellow media personality Marcellus Wiley publicly said he believes Bayless and Sharpe's business relationship will come to an end.

If Gottlieb's sentiments are shared with upper management at Fox Sports, Wiley may be right.

