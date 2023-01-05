Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Las Vegas student collapses in bathroom after PE
The senior high school student, Jordan Brister, attended Amplus Academy, a public charter school. Amplus Academy posted information on Brister's death on the school's Facebook page on Sunday.
American Stage brings ‘Crimes of the Heart’ to St. Petersburg
Trauma, dark humor and the bonds of sisterhood are the themes of American Stage’s production of “Crimes of the Heart,” which opened Jan. 11 and runs through Feb. 5 in St. Petersburg. Playwright Beth Henley won a Pulitzer Prize for the drama in 1981. Set in Mississippi...
The Chicks reveal Las Vegas residency: 'We are not done!'
The group’s Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayersix recently took to social media to reveal plans for a 6-night residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0