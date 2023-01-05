Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged trespass incident Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 2:40 p.m. 49-year old William Jepson was found trespassing on the property of the Elk’s Lodge in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Jepson was allegedly using electricity from the building to charge his phone. He had been warned hours earlier for the same crimes but never left the property. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County. Jepson was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center after the jail would not house him due to his medical conditions.

