PLANNING COMMISSION VACANCY DEADLINE NEARS
The City of Roseburg Planning Commission has a vacancy and the deadline to apply is this Friday. Commissioner Victoria Hawks resignation was accepted by the City Council in December. This vacancy must be filled by someone who lives in the city limits. The person appointed would serve until the end of 2026.
COMMISSIONERS TO MEET WEDNESDAY TO MAKE DISTRICT ONE SELECTION
Commissioners from Douglas, Coos and Curry counties will meet Wednesday morning to select the person who will complete the recently vacated term in Oregon Senate District One. Dallas Heard announced his registration effective January 1, so the candidate selected will serve through the end of 2024. On Saturday, Republican Precinct...
ROSEBURG CITY COUNCIL FIRST MEETING OF 2023 MONDAY NIGHT
The Roseburg City Council is having its first meeting of 2023 Monday night. Mayor Larry Rich will give the State of the City address. It is expected to last for around 20 minutes. Commission chair appointments and commission appointments will be announced. Council members will elect a council president. 3...
Oregon Republican leaders are expected to soon choose a replacement for former state Sen. Dallas Heard
On Saturday, three to five people will be nominated to fill the seat recently vacated by Sen. Dallas Heard. Heard announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he wants to spend more time with his family. But his term doesn’t end until 2025, so on Saturday, Precinct Committee People (PCPs) will...
MORNING CONVERSATION 1.9.23
Douglas County Commission Chair Tom Kress with an update on things planned this year by county government. Click here to download for later listening: 830 1 9 23.
WEBER SHIFTING TO TEACHING AND LEARNING DIRECTOR FOR ROSEBURG DISTRICT
After eight years as Roseburg High School Principal, Jill Weber will become the Roseburg Public Schools Teaching & Learning Director starting at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. Weber has worked for the district for over 30 years. In a statement released late Monday, Weber said she has enjoyed...
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged trespass incident Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said at 2:40 p.m. 49-year old William Jepson was found trespassing on the property of the Elk’s Lodge in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. Jepson was allegedly using electricity from the building to charge his phone. He had been warned hours earlier for the same crimes but never left the property. He was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Jackson County. Jepson was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center after the jail would not house him due to his medical conditions.
ROSEBURG PUBLIC LIBRARY TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY
The Roseburg Public Library will close temporarily later this month, while the buildings boiler is replaced. Library Director Kris Wiley said the library will be closed from Tuesday January 17th through Friday January 20th. All programs have been canceled during that time. Library staff will provide limited reference services by email at library@cityofroseburg.org.
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season to see limited opening on Jan. 15
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced that the state’s commercial crabbing season will see a partial opening on Jan. 15 from Cape Falcon in Tillamook County to Cape Arago in Coos County.
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED STRANGULATION INCIDENT
A transient was jailed after an alleged strangulation incident Sunday night. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. 36-year old Jerrod Jones engaged in a fight at an establishment in the 200 block of West Central Avenue. That included allegedly strangling a victim after reading a text message on her phone that came from another individual.
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY LIGHTING A TREE ON FIRE
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly lighting a tree on fire, early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:50 a.m. officers were flagged down by patrons of a business after they saw the 30-year old light a small tree on fire in the 1400 block of Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The suspect initially refused to stop for officers and walked down the road holding the small tree that was burning at one end.
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
COLLEGE SEES LARGEST ATTENDANCE NUMBERS SINCE THE PANDEMIC
The 2022 fall term at Umpqua Community College saw the largest attendance numbers since the pandemic. A college release said the school had an 18 percent increase in students, with 4,505 in attendance. The total undergraduate credit student headcount went up by nearly 9 percent to 2,157 credit students. UCC...
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast
The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
SUTHERLIN MAN JAILED FOLLOWING AN ALLEGED BURGLARY
A Sutherlin man was jailed following an alleged burglary early Saturday. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 1:00 a.m. officers interrupted a burglary in progress in the 1800 block of Ridge Water Drive after the homeowner detected motion on their camera system. 32-year old Preston Torguson was charged with...
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF INCIDENT
A Roseburg woman was jailed following an alleged criminal mischief incident Monday morning. A Roseburg Police report said at 6:00 a.m. officers contacted the 46-year old after she allegedly broke out the front window of the former Grocery Outlet building in the 900 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was walking away from the building and told officers she was arguing with her boyfriend and elbowed the window, causing it to shatter.
Eugene police respond to gunshot wound call, suspect in custody
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspect is in custody after an alleged shooting sent one man to the hospital. Police said they responded to a call about a gunshot wound on 2900 Allane Avenue near HWY 99 in Eugene, on Saturday, January 7 at 10:40 a.m. Police say the suspect, Dustin...
