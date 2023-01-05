MATTHEWS – Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 15 that includes a peaceful march to Matthews Town Hall. Participants will gather at the church at 2:30 p.m., walk together to Matthews Town Hall using the Crestdale Heritage Trail around 3 p.m. and then stay for an hourlong presentation, according to the Rev. Larry Whitley.

MATTHEWS, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO