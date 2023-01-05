ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews leader grateful to be alive after car crash

MATTHEWS – Mayor Pro Tem Ken McCool returned to the dais at town hall for the first time since getting seriously injured in a car crash Dec. 9 on I-26 near Airport Road in Asheville. During the Jan. 9 commissioners meeting, McCool recalled being stopped on the interstate and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

MLK march scheduled for Matthews

MATTHEWS – Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will host a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Jan. 15 that includes a peaceful march to Matthews Town Hall. Participants will gather at the church at 2:30 p.m., walk together to Matthews Town Hall using the Crestdale Heritage Trail around 3 p.m. and then stay for an hourlong presentation, according to the Rev. Larry Whitley.
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews strives to become employer of choice

MATTHEWS – Town Manager Becky Hawke says the reclassification of employee salaries approved by commissioners Jan. 9 puts Matthews just behind Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for front-line positions. David Hill, of Piedmont Triad Regional Council of Governments, studied the town’s pay and benefits in June. Hill recommended Matthews move...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Queens men’s basketball loses to Kennesaw State

CHARLOTTE – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s basketball team dropped their first home game of the season Jan. 8 as the Royals fell to Kennesaw State 76-67. Kennesaw State shot 53% from the field and outscored Queens in the paint 46-22. Queens won the battle on the glass 38-31 but had 17 team turnovers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Town of Matthews tweaks animal ordinance

MATTHEWS – The Town of Matthews has tweaked language in its animals ordinance that clarifies the violations that may warrant civil fines, adds requirements for adequate shelter for dogs and acknowledges bats. Matthews commissioners approved the changes Jan. 9 proposed by animal control officer Heather Kirkman. The changes were...
MATTHEWS, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate University rewards graduate faculty member for going extra mile

WINGATE – When it came time to nominate a colleague for Graduate Faculty Member of the Year, Wingate pharmacy professor Dawn Battise knew immediately that Jenn Wilson deserved the award. Wilson, an associate professor in the School of Pharmacy, has gone above and beyond in teaching, scholarship and service...
WINGATE, NC

