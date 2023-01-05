Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado's egg shortage drives up prices — but relief could be coming
Colorado shoppers who've shelled out more money on eggs in recent months may have something to get egg-cited about.What's happening: Pricey eggs are starting to retreat from December's record highs, albeit slowly, Axios' Kelly Tyko writes. The nationwide cooldown comes after the price of a carton soared 49% in November, hitting an average of $3.59 a dozen, compared to a year earlier, according to the Consumer Price Index.Apart from inflation and consumer demand, costs have also been driven up by the deadly avian influenza outbreak — the worst in U.S. history — which has killed more than 6 million birds...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0