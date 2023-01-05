Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
Virtual Gouge? FuboTV Ups Monthly Prices By as Much as $19 with Cross-Tier Increases, Enhanced RSN Fees
With $5 monthly fee increase and addition of Bally Sports channels, some subscribers will pay as much as $108 a month for the virtual MVPD. If you need further reminders that we're long past the days of the $35-a-month skinny-bundled vMVPD, look no further than FuboTV's latest price reconfiguration. FuboTV...
nexttv.com
Streaming Deals With Its Own 'Transfer Portal’ Chaos (Bloom)
Just like the crazy migration of college football players from one school to another, disruption in the video business is causing some of our favorite shows to make wacky shifts across our user interface. On Monday night, college football will crown a national champion in what certainly will be one...
nexttv.com
Mission and White Knight Stations Operated by Nexstar Blacked Out on Dish
Dish Network subscribers have lost satellite access to stations owned by Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting because of a fee dispute. About 850,000 Dish households are affected. Mission has about 30 stations, including WPIX-TV in New York in the Dish footprint. Two White Knight stations are involved. “Both programming...
nexttv.com
Jason Armstrong Promoted to CFO Post at Comcast
Comcast said it promoted Jason Armstrong to chief financial officer, succeeding Mike Cavanagh, who was named president of the company in October. Armstrong had been Comcast’s deputy CFO, overseeing the company’s treasury and finance functions. He also managed capital formation, capital allocation, credit management and investment management activities.
nexttv.com
Addams Family Series 'Wednesday' Renewed at Netflix
Netflix mystery dramedy Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. The show, about Wednesday Addams finding her way at Nevermore Academy, debuted November 23. “Wednesday has been officially renewed for Season 2!” Netflix said on Twitter. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams. The show...
Comments / 0