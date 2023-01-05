ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Iowa Residents are Cooking Meth? This Map Shows You

A simple, interactive map shows you exactly how close recently busted meth labs are to your address. Many Iowans will be shocked by how many homemade labs have been unearthed in the Hawkeye State. According to a recent article published by Iowa State Daily, meth use in Iowa is 19%...
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota

Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
Missing 3 Year Old Iowa Child Has Been Found Safe

Fallon Wells is a 3-year-old girl from western Iowa and on December, 30th she was reported missing. According to KCRG, the Ringgold County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Fallon. It was originally reported that law enforcement officials in western Iowa...
Iowa Native To Compete on Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelor’

A 24-year-old Iowa native is about to become the Hawkeye State's latest connection to the ABC reality series 'The Bachelor'. Mercedes Northrup, originally from Bloomfield, will be among the 30 contestants vying for the affection of bachelor Zach Shallcross during season 27th of the franchise. It premiers Monday, January 23...
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location

The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
These Minnesotans Just Gave New Meaning to Shoveling Snow

Is THIS what they mean when they talk about 'Minnesota Nice?'. There are many things about which we're proud here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes, right? Like our high standards of living, including our great schools, healthcare and more. And, of course, our ability to withstand all the cold, snowy weather Old Man Winter throws at us each winter.
Teen Escapes Vehicle That Crashes Through Ice on Minnesota Lake

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager was able to escape a pick-up he was driving that crashed through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake shortly after 11 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, MN was operating a Ram Pick-up with a snow plow on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, causing the truck to go through the ice along the southern shore of the lake.
Minnesotans React to US Bank Stadium’s ‘Major’ Concert Announcement

The internet was buzzing yesterday and this morning. US Bank Stadium had announced they were going to make a 'major' concert announcement today (Friday, January 6th) and people were so curious about who it could be. I mean, Taylor Swift is a huge act and she didn't even get this kind of hype. Well, the announcement came and while many people are excited, to others it was a let-down.
