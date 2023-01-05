NEW ORLEANS — It was a really nice Saturday afternoon, and into the evening -- folks are out and about with temperatures in the mild 60s. Quiet weather remains into the overnight hours, but a transition to wet weather for mid-morning Sunday over the Northshore is in your forecast. By late morning, and into your early afternoon, that frontal band with associated rain and showers tracks over the Metro and farther southward towards the coast as a 60% chance of showers. So, you'll need your umbrella for most of Sunday morning across the Northshore, and if you happen to head to the Saint's game for a Noon Kickoff -- the umbrella will come in handy there too. Late afternoon, a spotty shower may pop-around the Metro, but the bulk of the rainfall will have tracked eastward and southward over gulf waters. Right now it looks like Sunday evening will be much drier. Sunday afternoon highs 66-72°. Winds not an issue. Monday we have a 30% chance of rain just after Sunday at midnight. Monday afternoon has a 10% chance. Then once again over night rain Monday after midnight into the Tuesday overnight hours. Tuesday just has a 20% chance.

2 DAYS AGO