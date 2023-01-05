Read full article on original website
Fans find their cars broken into after Saints game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints fans have reported that multiple vehicles have been broken into during the game. Some fans report their vehicles were broken into at the Dixie parking lot on Tchoupitoulas Street. They also reported that the parking lot costs $50 to park there during the...
Family of missing boater holding on to hope
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The family of 44-year-old "Billy" Coile holding on to hope. "We know were going to find him like I brought his favorite blanket out there like ready to find him." said his sister Ann Crabtree. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the 44-year-old Mandeville man went missing on Sunday after a fishing trip.
2 men shot and killed in Little Woods on Sunday, police report
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on the 7800 block of Sand Street Sunday morning. According to police, the 42-year-old male victim was shot and killed around 9:21 a.m. EMS declared the victim dead at the scene. Another fatal shooting was...
1 person dead after shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Thibodaux Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night in the 800 block of Narrow Street. Detectives said that just before midnight, a man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he later died. His identity is currently being withheld. Chief Bryan Zeringue...
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
Harvey double shooting leaves a man dead and a juvenile injured Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that killed one man. Investigators say a man and a juvenile were shot outside a bar in the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday. Both victims were found in a parking lot...
City Council members looking into parking lot security changes after wave of car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council members Lesli Harris and Freddie King III are working on changes to city laws that would affect how parking lots and structures are secured. The proposals come in the wake of a rash of car break-ins across the city in recent weeks,...
New Orleans art gallery to highlight Cuban art through February
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans art gallery is hosting a special exhibition to highlight the art of Cuba. The "Cuba Revisited" exhibition will run at the Jonathan Ferrara Gallery through mid-February. An opening reception will be held Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information on...
Cool Monday, warm-up starts Tuesday
NEW ORLEANS — A seasonably cool day is underway, with highs in the lower 60s. Skies are partly sunny and rain chances are extremely low at 10%. Tonight will be chilly, with lows of 39 to 51 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and...
A Sunny and Nice Saturday to Sunday Rain
NEW ORLEANS — It was a really nice Saturday afternoon, and into the evening -- folks are out and about with temperatures in the mild 60s. Quiet weather remains into the overnight hours, but a transition to wet weather for mid-morning Sunday over the Northshore is in your forecast. By late morning, and into your early afternoon, that frontal band with associated rain and showers tracks over the Metro and farther southward towards the coast as a 60% chance of showers. So, you'll need your umbrella for most of Sunday morning across the Northshore, and if you happen to head to the Saint's game for a Noon Kickoff -- the umbrella will come in handy there too. Late afternoon, a spotty shower may pop-around the Metro, but the bulk of the rainfall will have tracked eastward and southward over gulf waters. Right now it looks like Sunday evening will be much drier. Sunday afternoon highs 66-72°. Winds not an issue. Monday we have a 30% chance of rain just after Sunday at midnight. Monday afternoon has a 10% chance. Then once again over night rain Monday after midnight into the Tuesday overnight hours. Tuesday just has a 20% chance.
Jefferson Parish officials announced boil water advisory for parts of Barataria
Jefferson Parish officials have announced a boil water advisory for all areas off of Privateer Boulevard bounded by Hooper Street and Boffone Drive in Barataria on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish due to a loss of pressure from a major water line break. The boil water advisory will remain...
Actor Mel Gibson no longer to be co-Grand Marshal for Endymion due to security concerns
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has announced that Mel Gibson will no longer be the second Grand Marshal. Earlier Sunday, Endymion announced that Gibson would be the second Grand Marshal. However, after some backlash at the decision, Gibson will no longer be in the parade. Dan Kelly...
LPSO: Inmate dies at correctional complex
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff said an inmate died on Monday at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Cheryl Dufrene, 60, was being housed in the medical unit to be treated for a medical condition. Just before 12:30 p.m., a correctional officer found her unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.
Luling father and son found dead inside home, deputies report
LULING, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found dead inside a home in Luling Monday morning. Deputies arrived at the home on 4th Street shortly after midnight. Once there, they were met by a woman standing at the front door of the home requesting an ambulance.
Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder running for governor in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder announced that he would run for Louisiana governor. He announced that the campaign would officially start on Thursday, Feb. 9, at The Fleur De Lis Event Center, at 1645 N. Causeway Boulevard, in Mandeville. Schroder is from Covington and currently...
Beautiful Saturday, Rain returns Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Saturday! It is a sunny and beautiful day. This afternoon will be warmer than the past few days with highs 73-77 degrees. There will also be a south breeze around 5-10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows will range from...
