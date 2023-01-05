ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The case had been dismissed by lower courts for various...
Biden struggles to confirm judges in the South and thwart Trump’s impact

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have moved quickly to appoint scores of judges during the past two years, outpacing former President Donald Trump, but they have stalled in the South. The dearth of nominees offered in southern states, notably where both US senators are Republican, threatens to undercut Biden’s...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration

President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
5 things to know for January 9: Immigration, House, Brazil, Floods, Prince Harry

The advancement of smartphones and internet search engines has left human phone operators virtually extinct. Still, millions of calls are placed annually to “411” and “0” to request directory assistance or operator help, according to the FCC. That could change this year, however, as more major phone carriers are taking the operator off the hook or offering the service for a fee.
5 things to know for Jan. 10: Severe weather, Biden, Congress, Golden Globes, Twitter

What makes for a good seat on an airplane? Some say the window view, while others believe legroom is most important — and will even pay substantially more for a few extra inches of space. Airlines know that comfort is your top priority, but a growing number of them are opting for less comfortable, cost-effective seats — including some without the reclining option altogether. Many travelers aren’t fond of the change, but some aviation experts say the move could benefit flight attendants who often play schoolyard monitor over disputes involving seat reclining etiquette.
