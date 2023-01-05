ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Supreme Court declines to hear another longshot 2020 election fraud challenge

The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear another longshot case alleging the 2020 election was fraudulent brought by a Utah man seeking to have hundreds of elected officials removed from office, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. The case had been dismissed by lower courts for various...
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration

President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations

Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to what conservative lawmakers have deemed “woke” military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled...
Biden struggles to confirm judges in the South and thwart Trump’s impact

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats have moved quickly to appoint scores of judges during the past two years, outpacing former President Donald Trump, but they have stalled in the South. The dearth of nominees offered in southern states, notably where both US senators are Republican, threatens to undercut Biden’s...
5 things to know for January 9: Immigration, House, Brazil, Floods, Prince Harry

The advancement of smartphones and internet search engines has left human phone operators virtually extinct. Still, millions of calls are placed annually to “411” and “0” to request directory assistance or operator help, according to the FCC. That could change this year, however, as more major phone carriers are taking the operator off the hook or offering the service for a fee.
Kevin McCarthy, the view from home

The young man smiling in the last Bakersfield High School student newspaper for the 1983 school year was captioned — “Most Likely to Succeed.”. That graduating student wasn’t then-senior Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who on Saturday became the House speaker for the 118th US Congress, a powerful position that puts him second in line to the American presidency.
Pence courts social conservatives once loyal to Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a hard play for social conservatives as he prepares for a potential run for president. And as some evangelical and conservative leaders express disenchantment with Pence’s old running mate, Donald Trump, this reliable bloc of Republican voters may be interested in finding a new champion in 2024.
