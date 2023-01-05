Read full article on original website
All the Tamales and More at Chela's Mexican Restaurant & BarJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
woodworkingnetwork.com
ACSP and CMA offer dual membership discount
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Members of the Association of Closet and Storage Professionals (ACSP) now qualify for a 50 percent discount to join the Cabinet Makers Association (CMA) and vice versa. This reciprocal arrangement will be highlighted at the ACSP and CMA booths during the Closets Conference &...
Pickleball wars in Fort Lauderdale: Will courts be built on a trash heap? Not quite.
Let’s talk pickleball, that wildly popular game that’s seen explosive growth in the past few years. Fans of the fast-growing sport say South Florida is in desperate need of more places to play. Two guys from Fort Lauderdale, retired entrepreneurs who share players’ frustration in waiting for a court, are on a mission to build what they call a world-class pickleball complex in Snyder Park that ...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Intracoastal Estate on The Most Premier Corner Point Lot on Commodore Island, Jupiter Florida is Selling for $18 Million
217 Commodore Drive Home in Jupiter, Florida for Sale. 217 Commodore Drive, Jupiter, Florida is a stunning property sit on one of the largest water frontage lots on Commodore Island surrounded by new custom estates, a resort style pool with stunning orange sunsets and intracoastal activity. This Home in Jupiter offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 217 Commodore Drive, please contact Lori Schacter LLC (Phone: 561-308-3118) at Illustrated Properties LLC for full support and perfect service.
Miami New Times
For Sale: North Miami Condo Is a Stunning 1970s Time Capsule
For years, unconventional homes equipped with underwater scuba tunnels, creepy jail cells, and subterranean dome homes have graced the überpopular social media account Zillow Gone Wild, which scours millions of properties on the Zillow database to share the most "wild." On Thursday, one uniquely Miami listing made the cut.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Holy Cross Health Adds New Board Member
January 6, 2023 – Linda B. Carter, who recently retired as CEO and president of Community Foundation of Broward after 23 years, has been named to the Holy Cross Health Board of Directors. “Linda has had a distinguished career serving our community,” said Holy Cross Health President and CEO...
Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists
These four local muralists are just a few among many who have helped enhance the beauty of our city streets with vibrant works of art The post Meet the Treasure Coast’s Muralists appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
Food giveaway in Boynton Beach assists about 500 families
The state's largest food bank gave away meals to more than 500 families facing food insecurity in Boynton Beach on Saturday.
franchising.com
The Covery Announcing New Coral Springs Location
Energizing the health and wellness space, the franchise announcing newest location in Florida. January 06, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baton Rouge, LA - The Covery has announced their newest location in Florida. The new location is expected to open in Brookside Square in Coral Springs and will be led by Florida franchisee, Craig Hopson, who is thrilled to bring the revolutionary wellness concept to the area, working to help Floridians experience total well-being.
sflcn.com
2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
Men stun women in 'Saturday Night Lights' Battle of the Sexes at Winter Equestrian Festival
WELLINGTON — The men's team stunned the women's team in the opening "Saturday Night Lights" $75,000 Battle of the Sexes in the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International. The women had won 11 of the last 13 events presented by Wellington Regional Medical Center. It looked like they were...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Westlake in West Palm Beach led South Florida master-planned communities in home sales last year
Westlake sold more homes than any other South Florida master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Westlake community in West Palm Beach, by developer Minto Communities, sold 550 homes in 2022, 21st among MPCs nationwide. Twelve of the top 25 best-selling MPCs...
west-palm-beach-news.com
Stephen Ross’ Associated Plans Downtown West Palm Seaside Workplace Tower
Stephen Ross can’t get enough of downtown West Palm Beach. Already the biggest office property owner in the city, Ross’ Related Companies now plans a 25-story building that will bring 456,000 square feet of work space and 15,000 square feet of retail to downtown West Palm, according to a company news release.
Locations Revealed for Cali Coffee’s 2023 South Florida Expansion
The coffee chain is making a big push this year
Fast-growing grocery store chain opens new location in Florida
An independent grocery store chain that is quickly opening new stores throughout the country recently opened a new location in Florida. Read on the learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing independent grocery store chain Plum Market will be hosting a grand opening event for their newest Florida grocery store in Aventura. However, the store recently opened to the public, so customers can stop in and shop now.
FAU economists fear for more layoffs following Amazon announcement
Amazon announced Wednesday that they plan to cut 18,000 jobs in the coming weeks, prompting fears from Florida workers.
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Heads to Delray Beach
The New Haven classic opened its first South Florida location in 2022
southernboating.com
Best Waterfront Dining in Fort Lauderdale
Take the boat to enjoy these restaurants ON THE ICW from Pompano Beach to Hollywood, Florida. Cruising to a waterfront restaurant to admire the scenic beauty while dining is one of the pleasures of having a boat. Along the Intracoastal Waterway (ICW), there are many restaurants that have waterfront access. Here are 13 great places in the Fort Lauderdale area where you can tie up to the dock and step ashore to enjoy a meal and the ambience of the water.
