Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Former Bay Port football star Isaiah Gash goes from walk-on to scholarship player at Michigan
Isaiah Gash never got recruited as heavily as some thought he should have during a standout football career at Bay Port. He’s not being overlooked anymore. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound running back has spent the past three years as a walk-on for one of the best programs in the nation at the University of Michigan.
