golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career
Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Golf.com
‘Worst bounce ever’: Max Homa’s sprinkler incident at TOC ready for Bad Break Hall of Fame
KAPALUA, Hawaii — I was out for an afternoon stroll on Friday at the Tournament of Champions when I came on a strange scene. I’d huffed and puffed my way up Kapalua’s ski-slope 18th (the one all those 400-yard drives come hurdling down) and then up further still to the 17th green when I heard something, though I wasn’t sure what. By the time I got greenside there were several volunteers searching in the bushes short and left of the green while back in the fairway I could see the figure of Max Homa lining up an approach shot.
Paige Spiranac Roasts Twitter User For 'Slow Female Golfers' Slur
The social media personality wasn't shy in shutting down comments that stereotyped female golfers as slow
GolfWRX
Jordan Spieth had an interesting response to a ‘disrespectful’ question over his putting
Despite being one of the most entertaining players to listen to on the course, Jordan Spieth would probably not want to have his short-range putting the main talking point of his round. Throughout 2022, the three-time major champion continued to dazzle with his short game at times, something he continued...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. But Couples reveals 1 argument
Tiger Woods and Fred Couples are close. And closeness can bring benefits that maybe neither can enjoy with others. Like the time Couples pranked Woods. Then didn’t give him the reveal for two years. In September, Couples shared the story of a moment from the 2009 Presidents Cup, where Couples was U.S. captain and Woods was a U.S. player.
Callaway Golf Challenges Titleist with New Offer for Players
The meteoric rise of golf's popularity in the mid-1990s coincided with the rise of the stardom of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Woods left Stanford University and turned professional in August 1996, was named the Professional Golfers' Association's outstanding rookie and finished the year in December 1996 being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Woods won the Masters Tournament in April 1997 and was ranked No. 1 in the world in June 1997.
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Golf.com
Want to hit a wedge that spins on the green? Do this, says Top 100 Teacher
Hitting a wedge with spin is one of those shots that makes you look like a real player. It’s a great shot to have in your arsenal, not only because it can help you score, but also because it’s a shot that will wow your playing companions every time.
Golf.com
‘It’s like a jolt to your system’: Pro has eagle putt — and rolls it 150 feet past
Cam Young was watching the disaster unfold, when he said five words, across three sentences. You may have wanted to say something else. In a disastrous sequence during Saturday’s Tournament of Champions third round, Young putted for eagle from 56 feet, 7 inches behind the hole on the 527-yard, par-5 15th on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Then he pitched from 150 feet, 11 inches below the hole, from the fairway. His putt had traveled, unfortunately for him, just over 200 feet.
Golf.com
‘Sadness. I don’t know. It sucks’: Collin Morikawa digests Sunday swoon
Collin Morikawa is still in Hawaii. We’ll start on a good note. “I’m going to take two days off and enjoy Hawaii a little bit more,” he said Sunday. “It’s not going to be as great, but it will still be good. “But, yeah, my...
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2023 Tournament of Champions
Jon Rahm won the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, the first PGA Tour event of 2023, by two shots over Collin Morikawa on Sunday. His impressive final round included nine birdies and an eagle on the par-73 layout at Kapalua. Take a closer look at his Callaway equipment setup. Driver:...
Golf.com
4 areas where Cobra’s Aerojet drivers excel, according to our robot
For the 2023 edition of GOLF’s ClubTest, we once again teamed up with Golf Laboratories for robotic driver testing. With the help of their swing robot, we’re able to get a better picture of how each driver performs at the same speed (95 mph), delivery and attack angle in a 9-point face mapping test. The result is an unbiased (and extremely detailed) look at where each driver model excels.
