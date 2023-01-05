Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
Beadles, Strasman post double figures in close game against Bluejays
STEVENS POINT — The Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) girls’ basketball continues their tear through conference play. The Panthers were in a fistfight with Merrill on Jan. 6, coming out with a 49-39 victory. Seniors Brittany Beadles and Lauren Strasman came up big at different moments in the win.
onfocus.news
Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver
Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
UPMATTERS
From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
nbc15.com
Body of missing man last seen in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have found the body of the missing man last seen in the Wisconsin Dells on New Year’s Eve. In an update Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department announced they have identified the body of 37-year-old Matthew Haas. He was found deceased in the Wisconsin River Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputies follow blood trail into woods after 100+mph pursuit ended in crash, suspect in custody
SPRINGVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in central Wisconsin has a 62-year-old man in custody on requested charges that include fleeing/eluding and OWI (10th offense), after he allegedly stole a vehicle and crashed it in a ditch following a pursuit with deputies. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office,...
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River
The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
thecitypages.com
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WISN
Milwaukee woman found guilty by no contest plea for releasing a pet bobcat
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman was cited for releasing a pet bobcat in Green Lake County. Morgan Machnik, 24, was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on one count of "unlawfully introduce/stock wild animals," according to online court records. The state cited Machnik in November....
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
radioplusinfo.com
1-5-23 drug bust-fdl
A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
