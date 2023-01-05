ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Comments / 0

Related
stevenspoint.news

Beadles, Strasman post double figures in close game against Bluejays

STEVENS POINT — The Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) girls’ basketball continues their tear through conference play. The Panthers were in a fistfight with Merrill on Jan. 6, coming out with a 49-39 victory. Seniors Brittany Beadles and Lauren Strasman came up big at different moments in the win.
STEVENS POINT, WI
onfocus.news

Mosinee´s Davin Stoffel Named Wisconsin´s Top Senior Wide Receiver

Wisconsin Sports Network and WisSports.net are happy to announce Mosinee’s Davin Stoffel as the 2022 recipient of the Al Toon Award as the most outstanding senior wide receiver in Wisconsin, part of the WSN Senior Football Awards. Read more about the award HERE. Finalists for the award were Stoffel,...
MOSINEE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023

Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
MENASHA, WI
wpr.org

'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power

The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River

The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
thecitypages.com

Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side

Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau

A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin

ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-5-23 drug bust-fdl

A Wisconsin Rapids couple is in custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac. The vehicle was pulled over Wednesday night for an equipment violation after it exited northbound Interstate 41 at Hickory Street. A police K9 detected the odor of drugs and a search of the vehicle recovered a pound each of cocaine and marijuana. A 30 year old woman and 35 year old man from Wisconsin Rapids were taken into custody.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
MONROE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy