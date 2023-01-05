Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Cruz County crews hop on jet skis to rescue stranded homeowners
FELTON GROVE, Calif. - Crews in Santa Cruz County hopped on jet skis Monday morning to rescue stranded homeowners in Felton Grove from the rising San Lorenzo River. Treacherous rain water pounded down throughout the Bay Area, but the visuals were among the most extreme in Felton, population 4,500, a historic logging community built along the river.
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides, flooded river closes Santa Cruz County highways
Here's what's closed and blocked as of Monday afternoon. State Highway 17 is closed south of Glenwood Drive because of a mudslide. One lane of northbound state Highway 1 closed as crews clear a log jam in the San Lorenzo River. The No. 2 lane will be closed on Highway...
KTVU FOX 2
Flooding shuts down Highway 101 in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. - In the South Bay flooding caused major problems for commuters along Highway 101 on Monday. Both directions on the highway were closed for a time, starting at East 10th Street in Gilroy. This as the Uvas Creek had overflowed its banks, putting a portion of the freeway underwater.
Morgan Hill Times
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
KTVU FOX 2
San Mateo residents prepping for more rain, still cleaning up flood damage
SAN MATEO, Calif. - Santa Clara County has issued an emergency evacuation warning for some areas ahead of the storm moving in the following days. Meanwhile, some residents in San Mateo say they're still cleaning up after flooding from last week. There are a few spots in Santa Clara County...
Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. As of 6:40 The post Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
KTVU FOX 2
Calling it the 'San Mateo way,' mayor launches flood relief GoFundMe asking residents to help their neighbors
SAN MATEO, Calif. - With countless residents and businesses across the Bay Area dealing with major flooding from the series of storms to slam the region, the mayor of San Mateo was taking a unique approach to bring immediate aid to those affected in her city, as she turned to her community for help.
KTVU FOX 2
Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Her adult grandson, Chris Dykes, was asleep in bed, when he woke up to find sheet...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday
GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
KTVU FOX 2
Rising creeks in Santa Clara County
Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Highway 84 from Fremont to Sunol closed indefinitely as storm cleanup continues
NILES CANYON, Calif. - The swollen Alameda Creek rushed through Niles Canyon Monday. The area remains at risk of flooding and more landslides, following a series of storms that pummeled the area. "It’s kind of wild, it’s neat. I’ve never seen the water this busy," said Niles resident Ray Swartz....
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
KTVU FOX 2
Trees continue to topple over in Oakland hills during break in storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees. Rushing water and super-saturated ground. The East Bay hills have been hit hard by the recent barrage of storms, and even as the rain let up on Monday morning, trees continued to fall over. Gina Krashna was startled around 6:30 Monday morning from the sound...
lookout.co
Santa Cruz Storm 2023 in Photos: A look around the county as the ocean hammers the coastline
The ocean is the main culprit in Thursday’s dangerous conditions around Santa Cruz County. Large waves filled with debris and high tides have prompted the closure of the Santa Cruz Wharf and a good chunk of West Cliff Drive. Further south, Capitola, Rio Del Mar, and Seacliff experienced problems...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm
There are widespread power outages for PG&E customers in the Bay Area after the overnight storm. It's unclear how many utility customers are affected. Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map shows numerous clusters where residents and businesses in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California lack electricity. Sausalito...
KTVU FOX 2
1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house
One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said. A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan....
200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire
AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
