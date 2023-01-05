ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Santa Cruz County crews hop on jet skis to rescue stranded homeowners

FELTON GROVE, Calif. - Crews in Santa Cruz County hopped on jet skis Monday morning to rescue stranded homeowners in Felton Grove from the rising San Lorenzo River. Treacherous rain water pounded down throughout the Bay Area, but the visuals were among the most extreme in Felton, population 4,500, a historic logging community built along the river.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding shuts down Highway 101 in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. - In the South Bay flooding caused major problems for commuters along Highway 101 on Monday. Both directions on the highway were closed for a time, starting at East 10th Street in Gilroy. This as the Uvas Creek had overflowed its banks, putting a portion of the freeway underwater.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Evacuation orders have been issued in Santa Cruz County's Felton and Paradise Park area as rain continues to pour and winds sweep through the area. The orders include the Felton Grove area, covering Bridge Road North and South plus River Road neighborhoods up to Graham Hill Road. As of 6:40 The post Evacuation orders and road closures issued in parts of Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Flooding shuts down southbound 101 near Gilroy

Flooding in the South Bay shut down southbound 101 in the Gilroy area. City officials held a press conference to talk about the damage and potential threats. There are multiple mudslides in Santa Clara County and flooded roadways.
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive eucalyptus tree crashes onto Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - As the rains came pouring down on Monday morning, Deanna Abrew woke up to the sound of a 170-foot tall eucalyptus tree crashing onto her in-law unit in Castro Valley. Her adult grandson, Chris Dykes, was asleep in bed, when he woke up to find sheet...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 flooding at Gilroy prompts closure and causes traffic mess on Monday

GILROY, Calif. — Update from the California Highway Patrol:. US-101 northbound, at SR-25, has one lane open. US-101 southbound, south of 10th St. is still closed. Both directions of Highway 101 in the Gilroy area have been shut down due to flooding on Monday according to the California Highway Patrol. It's unclear when lanes will reopen.
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV): Highway 101 is flooding in both directions around Gilroy on Monday afternoon. Our radio affiliate KCBS says the flooding is getting worse. Parts of the alternate roads of Highway 152 and Hecker Pass is closed as well. This is an ongoing story. The post Highway 101 flooding in both directions around Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rising creeks in Santa Clara County

Evacuation warnings were in place for about 13,000 residents of a flood-prone area of Sonoma County north of San Francisco, where the swollen Russian River was expected to overspill its banks in the coming days. Brooks Jarosz reports.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Trees continue to topple over in Oakland hills during break in storms

OAKLAND, Calif. - Downed trees. Rushing water and super-saturated ground. The East Bay hills have been hit hard by the recent barrage of storms, and even as the rain let up on Monday morning, trees continued to fall over. Gina Krashna was startled around 6:30 Monday morning from the sound...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area power outages reported after windstorm

There are widespread power outages for PG&E customers in the Bay Area after the overnight storm. It's unclear how many utility customers are affected. Pacific Gas & Electric's outage map shows numerous clusters where residents and businesses in the Bay Area and other parts of Northern California lack electricity. Sausalito...
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 injured by tree crashing through Castro Valley house

One person was injured and trapped when a large eucalyptus tree fell onto a Castro Valley home on Saturday. The person was transported to a hospital, but their condition is not known, the Alameda County fire department said. A large eucalyptus tree fell on a Castro Valley home on Jan....
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire

AROMAS, CALIF. – (KION) At around midnight Sunday morning a 200-plus foot eucalyptus tree uprooted on highway 101 near Cannon Rd. in Aromas due to rain and wind, according to Cal Fire. Photo credit: Capt. Curtis Rhodes The tree blocked both north and southbound lanes including the median and all traffic was stopped for over The post 200-foot tree topples on HWY 101 from wind and rain: Cal Fire appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA

