Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Talks Ricardo Lockette Injury as Damar Hamlin Recovers

The emotional and scary scenes during Monday night's game at Paycor Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals shook the sports world, including former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and current Denver Bronco Russell Wilson. And while the on-field cardiac arrest of Bills safety Damar Hamlin - who has showed remarkable...
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
3 Detroit Lions who won’t be back in 2023 and why

The Detroit Lions took a significant step forward this season with Dan Campbell leading the way. However, it’s fair to suspect some turnover in the Motor City this offseason. The Lions were one Baker Mayfield throw away from making the postseason. That’s one way to look at things. The...
2023 NFL Draft: Seahawks to have No. 5 overall pick thanks to Russell Wilson

SEATTLE — First, the Seahawks have a playoff game to worry about, but the team also has officially secured a top-five draft pick thanks to its former franchise quarterback. Seattle will have the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, after the Denver Broncos finished the season with a 5-12 record after making a blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson with the Seahawks in March. The pick could have been as high as No. 3 overall, but the Broncos decided to close out their miserable campaign with a surprise victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ciara Writes Russell Wilson Touching Message After 'Roller Coaster' Season with Broncos: 'So Proud'

"I've watched you endure so much and keep your head up high through it all!" Ciara wrote for her husband, after Denver ended their season at 5-12 Russell Wilson is looking towards the future after a tough first season with the Denver Broncos — his wife, Ciara, is cheering him on. On Sunday, the Broncos ended their season with five wins and 12 losses, far from what the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hoped for when he was traded to Denver from Seattle in March 2022. "You're trying to...
Ranking every single starting NFL quarterback based on their 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is officially over, and as the playoffs begin, we look back at how quarterbacks fared over the year. This NFL offseason is going to be wild when it comes to the quarterback position. Sure, it’s all about the postseason now, but looking ahead is an entertaining pastime until the playoffs kick off.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital

The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already

Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
🏈 Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers

DENVER (AP) — Russell Wilson threw three touchdown passes, Justin Simmons forced two fumbles and the Denver Broncos dodged a franchise-worst 13th loss with a 31-28 victory over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chargers (10-7) knew before kickoff they were locked into the fifth AFC playoff...
