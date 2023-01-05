Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Rodney K. Bollman
Rodney Kurt Bollman, 67, Warsaw, died at 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Feb. 9, 1955, in Madison, Wis., to Ruth Elaine (Kurtz) Bollman and Almon Rodney Bollman. Rodney grew up in Wisconsin and was a 1973 high school graduate from Oregon, Wis. He graduated in 1978 from Grand Rapids School of the Bible & Music where he studied music and pastoral studies. Rodney earned his bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, in 1986, concentrating on biblical studies and history. He was a talented musician, playing the saxophone and piano and taught himself a variety of instruments such as the clarinet and guitar. Rodney played with the Grace Saxophone Quartet as well as with the Grace Community Wind Ensemble.
inkfreenews.com
North Webster Community Public Library — Cookbook Club To Make ‘Stone Soup’
NORTH WEBSTER — The following activities are set to take place at North Webster Community Public Library. Attendees do not need a library card to participate in any of these events. Adult Events. Cookbook Club, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. This month’s theme is winter comfort foods. Bring your...
inkfreenews.com
Colleen M. King
Colleen M. King, 65, Grass Creek, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at her residence in Grass Creek. She was born March 24, 1957. Colleen and Richard ‘Rick” King were married on Oct. 12, 1984. Left to cherish the memories of Colleen are her husband, Rick; daughter, Angela King...
inkfreenews.com
Larry Meryl Shivers
Larry Meryl Shivers, 85, Plymouth, formerly of the Argos community, died at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. He was born May 27, 1937. Larry is survived by his wife, Sheila Shivers, Plymouth; children, Bruce (Cindy) Shivers, Cincinnati, Ohio, Sonya (Jeff) Dunfee, Greensburg and Kristine (Matt) Fawley, Bremen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Janet (Ross) Evers, Mount Dora, Fla., Connie Lustman, Rockford, Ill. and Cheryl VanDerWeele, Leo.
inkfreenews.com
Corey Clark
Corey Clark, 35, Warsaw, died Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born Nov. 29, 1987. Corey is survived by his father Martin Clark, Warsaw; brother, Russell (Jessica) Clark, Etna Green; maternal grandmother, Edith Garner, Milford; and paternal grandmother, Leota (Jim) Jones, Williams, Ariz. Thompson...
inkfreenews.com
James Carl Shriver
James Carl Shriver, 77, Wabash, died at 5:08 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born July 23, 1945. He married Judith Jumper on Jan. 17, 1998. He is survived by his wife, Judith Shriver, Wabash; two children, Drew (Barb) Shriver, Peru and...
inkfreenews.com
Pamela M. Rundberg
Pamela Marie (McCall) Rundberg, 53, Warsaw, formerly of Marshall County, died at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at her residence in Warsaw. She was born July 22, 1969. Pam is survived by her children, Joseph Lynn McCall, Mishawaka, Bradley (Caitlin) Haney Burton, Kentucky, Summer (Nathan) Rundberg, Elkhart, Amber Rundberg (Justin) South Carolina, Victor Rundberg (Jemina) Warsaw and Rachel (Jon) Boggs, Warsaw; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Ryan, Argos; brothers, Rick McCall, Robert Henderson and Daniel Henderson; and life partner, Mike Norris.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Public Library — Community Invited To Art Open House
SYRACUSE — The “All Together Now” Teen Art Contest will hold its art open house from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St. Teen artists, their families or guardians, their friends and the rest of the community are welcome to attend this event, which will showcase the young talent within the North Webster and Syracuse communities.
inkfreenews.com
Library To Host Children’s Yoga, Teen Craft Night
MENTONE — Children’s Yoga with Heather Barron returns Saturday, Jan. 14 at Bell Memorial Public Library. The session will begin at 11 a.m. in the library’s Large Conference room. This is a free program for children ages Pre-K through fourth grade. For more information, contact Billie Abalos at (574) 893-3200.
inkfreenews.com
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio
Wera K. Anderson Basandaio, 84, North Manchester, formerly of Mishawaka, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born Nov. 19, 1938. On Feb. 22, 1991, she married Michael P. Anderson (Miguelangelo Basandaio). He preceded her in death. She is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law,...
inkfreenews.com
Irma Joan Duda — PENDING
Irma Joan Duda, 90, died at 2 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
inkfreenews.com
Danny L. Neer
Danny L. Neer, 73, lifelong resident of Warsaw, died at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Born on Jan. 14, 1949, Danny was the only son of Fred and Viola (Moyer) Neer. After graduating from Warsaw High School in 1968, he worked for Kinder Manufacturing. He furthered his...
inkfreenews.com
Thallemer Leaving City Government At The End Of 2023
“It is an agonizing decision,” Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer stated after announcing 2023 would be his last year as mayor for the city of Warsaw. Thallemer made the announcement Monday morning after officially notifying the city’s department heads of his decision. “It was very tough. I’ll be 68...
inkfreenews.com
Lucille Wagner
Lucille Wagner, 94, Warsaw, died at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1928 in Beckley, West Virginia to Elsie (Farley) Clark and Luther Clark. Lucille was married on July 15, 1951 to Herbert William Wagner. Lucille is survived by her two daughters, Carol (Jim)...
inkfreenews.com
LuAnn (Miller) Greene — UPDATED
LuAnn Greene, 67, North Manchester, died unexpectedly on Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. LuAnn was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Rochester and was the daughter of Jack and Norma “Jeanie” (Hoffman) Miller. LuAnn is survived by her daughter, Stacy Michelle Stafford, North Manchester; son, Jason Russell...
inkfreenews.com
Edward Becker — PENDING
Edward Becker, 74, rural North Webster, died Jan. 6, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Owen Chapel, North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Janet Ellen Johnson
Janet E. (Spangler) Johnson, 80, South Bend, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at her home in South Bend. She was born Oct. 24, 1942. On Aug. 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Lloyd Edward Johnson, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her son Ed (Rita)...
inkfreenews.com
Rosemary Zielinski
Rosemary Elizabeth Zielinski, 92, South Bend, died at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Creekside Village, Mishawaka. Rosemary was born Aug. 26, 1930. Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Rodgers; son, Michael Zielinski; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Home – Guisinger Chapel and Southlawn Cremation Services,...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Jane Runyan
Mary Jane Runyan, 81, Albion, died at 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born July 29, 1941. On Jan. 19, 1959, she married James F. Runyan. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children Jay H. (Rene) Runyan, Ossian, Vicki...
inkfreenews.com
Owen ‘Butch’ D. Morgan Jr.
Owen D. “Butch Morgan Jr., 73, a lifelong resident of South Bend, died early Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, in his home in South Bend. He was born May 29, 1949. Butch is survived by his sister, Pamela K. Sheppard, Argos; and his brother, Thomas M. (Rosie) Morgan, Plymouth.
Comments / 0