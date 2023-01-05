Take It From #CleanTok: Microban 24 Will Help Rid Your Bathroom of the Grossest Messes￼

Whether you’re meticulous about hand-washing and house-cleaning or you’re a little more lax about the whole thing—no judgment!— the current combo of cold weather, touchy-feely kids and more time spent indoors makes keeping contagious bacteria at bay feel like a full-time job. Luckily, we have #CleanTok.

Case in point: We recently found out about something called “toilet sneeze ,” and couldn’t wait to start sanitizing our bathrooms with Microban 24 ASAP. After reading about this super-effective sanitizer product themselves, TikTokers like The J Family and Ayumi Lashley decided to put it to the test.

@ayumi.lashley #ad As soon as I found out about the “toilet sneeze,” I had to get my Microban 24 and disinfect my house ASAP [e-1f9a0]. I trust Microban 24 to do the job to keep my home sanitized during the winter season #Microban24Partner [e-266c] Smoked out Phonk - TREVASPURA

ICYMI, Microban 24 products kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and keep killing it for 24 hours on surfaces for long-lasting protection* (when used as directed). And while the bathroom is the first place they tried it out to banish the grossest messes—most importantly the counter, toilet seat and toilet handle—influencers also took this versatile cleaner to every room of their house, from playrooms and living room couches to highly trafficked (aka touched) surfaces like doorknobs and light switches.

The best part is that using Microban 24 is beyond simple: All you do is spray enough to leave the surface visibly wet and allow it to air-dry, no wipe-down necessary.

@thiswellplannedlife #ad Help stop the spread of unwanted bacteria with Microban 24. Pick up yours today to protect your surfaces and keep bacteria away for up to 24 hrs. #microban24partner [e-266c] original sound - Chevonne

Ready to try it in your own home? (Obviously.) Pick up a bottle—or ten—online or at a retailer near you and start sanitizing your own surfaces.

*When used as directed, effective against Staphylococcus aureus & Enterobacter aerogenes bacteria for 24 hours.

Shop the Products

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray

https://www.microban24.com/products/sanitizing-spray-citrus/

BUY IT

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner

https://www.microban24.com/products/multi-purpose-spray-fresh/

BUY IT

Microban 24 Bathroom Cleaner

https://www.microban24.com/products/bathroom-spray-citrus/

BUY IT