Jahvon Quinerly talks about 1,000 points, new leadership role
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It was just another basket for Jahvon Quinerly. The senior had four en route to 12 points in 18 minutes off the bench during Alabama's 78-52 blowout victory against Kentucky. It was one of Quinerly's best performances since returning from an ACL injury that he suffered in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
Caleb Downs set to make a major impact in Tuscaloosa, enjoys final HS game
Caleb Downs is considered one of the most impressive players ever to play Georgia High School football. However, his journey came to an end after he representing Mill Creek HS and the University of Alabama in the All-American Bowl. This week, Downs had an impressive showing making it clear exactly...
Alabama basketball quiets Oscar Tshiebwe in blowout of Kentucky
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It wasn’t a heavyweight fight, more like a tag-team wrestling match. Despite its improved frontcourt, No. 7 Alabama basketball knew none of its bigs were going to be able to hold down Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe on their own. Instead, the Crimson Tide swarmed last season’s unanimous player of the year, subduing him for the majority of Saturday’s 78-52 win over the Wildcats.
The 3-pointer: Three takeaways after Alabama's 78-52 win against Kentucky
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — For the second time since the 1986-87 season, Alabama improves to 3-0 to start SEC play after its blowing out Kentucky 78-52 on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from the No. 7 Crimson Tide's victory against the Wildcats. Sears makes his mark. With all eyes fixated...
